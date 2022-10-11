Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
CN, AmeriCorps to hire Head Start tutors
TAHLEQUAH – With a partnership and funding from AmeriCorps, Cherokee Nation Early Head Start and Head Start programs are now taking applications for tutor positions at several locations in the 14-county reservation. AmeriCorps is a federal agency for national service and volunteerism and each year allocates a portion of...
Some Tulsa seniors have mixed emotions about the coming increase in their Social Security benefits
The roughly 70 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits got some good news on Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in their cost-of-living adjustment will be coming their way in January. It’s the highest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years and it will put – on average...
blackchronicle.com
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers – FOX23 News
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor signifies Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in excessive drought. On Friday, Fox23 News frolicked in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family Farms,...
Muscogee Nation To Offer Surgery Services At Former CTCA Building
The Muscogee Creek Nation is now going to be offering surgery services to its Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare Center. This is all thanks to a partnership with the OU-TU School of Community Medicine. In addition to offering Muscogee Nation citizens surgery here, the funding will also help train residents. Adding...
FOX23 Investigates: is that remote job posting legitimate or a scam?
TULSA, Okla. — The pandemic has made remote positions more common across dozens of industries. You’ll find a large amount of remote positions online, but how do you know it’s legitimate?. FOX23 launched an investigation after learning about a sophisticated scheme that was stealing people’s identities.
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
3,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Ottawa County raid
Authorities eradicate and dispose of thousands of pounds of illegally grown marijuana in rural Fairland, Oklahoma.
Mom Disappointed In Lack Of Paraprofessionals At Tulsa Public Schools
Laura Robinson and her husband have seven adult children and enjoyed being empty nesters, until Joshua came into their lives when he was just four months old. "Josh changed all that and we wouldn't change that for the world,” Robinson said. Joshua is now nine and has Spastic Quadriplegic...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
KTUL
Extent of pollution from Oklahoma's largest toxic waste site worse than originally thought
PICHER, Okla. (KOKH) — In the farthest reaches of northeastern Oklahoma lies one of the worst toxic waste areas in the country. The Tar Creek Superfund site is the EPA's largest superfund site. The site encompasses a large portion of Ottawa county including the former booming mining towns of Picher, Cardin, and Commerce.
News On 6
Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County
The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows
For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of Season
Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
news9.com
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
okcfox.com
Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
