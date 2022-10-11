Read full article on original website
Extreme wildfire danger expands in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even with portions of Arkansas seeing rain on Wednesday, wildfire danger remains high. While the rain on Wednesday was a welcome sight for many Arkansans, it was not enough to ease drought conditions and make up for the rain deficit. Thursday’s latest drought monitor shows...
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: All of Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wildfire danger has continued to increase Friday. All of Arkansas is now under extreme wildfire danger. Breezy winds will remain a factor in wildfire danger Friday, similar to Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Friday. Breezy winds will make fires spread quickly and be hard to control.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Higher wildfire danger
TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late tonight. Little Rock hit 91°F Wednesday afternoon before a storm rolled through, dropping .01″ of rain. The record high for October 12 is 93°F. Temperatures will cool down more tonight with lows in the 50s. THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy tomorrow with drier...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Increased fire danger
TONIGHT: It will be chilly tonight with low temps dropping to the 40s closer to sunrise. Clear, dry and calm with a westerly wind of around 5mph. FRIDAY: Fire danger remains enhanced, especially over north Arkansas, where another Red Flag Warning goes in effect from noon until 8pm. More counties have been added to extreme fire danger and the drought continues to worsen. It will be warm, sunny & breezy Friday with high temps in the mid 80s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm Wednesday with a few strong storms
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will build a bit more through the early afternoon, but not everyone sees rain. Some stay dry with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s. For those who see storms, these will likely strengthen a bit more as they spread across eastern Arkansas. Risk Level: 2 out...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer, breezy and sunny to wrap up the week
FRIDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out chilly across the state, mostly in the 40s. So a sweater may be necessary at first. But we do warm up quickly, likely into the upper 70s to nearly 80 by noon. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Skies stay clear into the afternoon, and winds pick up from...
