TONIGHT: It will be chilly tonight with low temps dropping to the 40s closer to sunrise. Clear, dry and calm with a westerly wind of around 5mph. FRIDAY: Fire danger remains enhanced, especially over north Arkansas, where another Red Flag Warning goes in effect from noon until 8pm. More counties have been added to extreme fire danger and the drought continues to worsen. It will be warm, sunny & breezy Friday with high temps in the mid 80s.

