Plattsburgh, NY — Five people were arrested following a major drug bust in the City of Plattsburgh on Monday. Police say there was an ongoing investigation into narcotic sales, which led to police obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Sandalwood Way. During the execution of the search warrant, around 1,398 bags containing fentanyl was seized as well as 58 grams of fentanyl already packaged for sale, 6 grams of crack cocaine, and $3,765 in cash.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO