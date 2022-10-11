Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Burlington police testify during Aita Gurung trial as defense tries to prove insanity plea
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday marked the fifth day of testimony in the trial of Aita Gurung, the man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. The main focus of the trial on Friday was the days leading up to the alleged attack. On Oct. 7,...
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
WCAX
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
wwnytv.com
Man charged with murder following stabbing death in Malone
MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Malone village police and state police have arrested an Owls Head, New York, man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Malone last week. State police say 39-year-old Joshua Donais was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death on Elm Street around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
wwnytv.com
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A town of DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The sentence for 52-year-old Charles Anson was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Tuesday by Judge Craig Carriero. It also included five years’ probation supervision after his prison term is up.
wwnytv.com
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
WCAX
5 arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Police say they arrested five people in a narcotics bust in Plattsburgh. Police served a search warrant at a home on Sandalwood Way on Monday, where they say they found 1,398 bags of fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for sale, 6 grams of crack cocaine and $3,765 in cash.
WCAX
Police respond to Burlington High School threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police seize around 1400 bags of fentanyl in drug bust
Plattsburgh, NY — Five people were arrested following a major drug bust in the City of Plattsburgh on Monday. Police say there was an ongoing investigation into narcotic sales, which led to police obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Sandalwood Way. During the execution of the search warrant, around 1,398 bags containing fentanyl was seized as well as 58 grams of fentanyl already packaged for sale, 6 grams of crack cocaine, and $3,765 in cash.
wamc.org
Drug arrests in Plattsburgh include three men from Connecticut
Five people were arrested in Plattsburgh Monday following an investigation into the transport and sale of narcotics in the city. Plattsburgh City Police say they seized about 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765 seized while executing a search warrant on Sandalwood Way.
mynbc5.com
Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
mynbc5.com
Aita Gurung's doctors discuss his mental health as defense begins to call witnesses in trial
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Thursday, Aita Gurung's defense began to call witnesses to the stand to shed light on Gurung's mental health in the years leading up to the death of his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and the attempted killing of his mother-in-law, Thulsa Rimal. "The diagnosis is major depressive...
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its...
WCAX
Police recover body in AuSable River
WILMINGTON, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police recovered the body of a missing man from the AuSable River on Wednesday. Crews identified the man as George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia. Police say on Sept. 29, Thevis lost his balance and fell about 25 feet and went underwater. It happened near the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington.
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
WCAX
Police investigating North Country homicide
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
