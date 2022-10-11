ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust

It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Nathaniel Hackett gives huge Russell Wilson update

After having a procedure done last week, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett says quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to play Sunday against the LA Chargers. “He should be ready to play,” Hackett said of his Wilson, according to the Denver Post. Hackett did reveal that Wilson may...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Already Have A Week 6 Russell Wilson Update

The Denver Broncos are among the more disappointing teams through Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. After hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and trading for All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, there were high hopes for this team. Football experts thought their additions would help the talented but underperforming Broncos...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Troy Aikman's Comment On Controversial Roughing Penalty Going Viral

The end of the first half of Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football was marred by a controversial penalty. Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack of Derek Carr, with officials saying he landed with his full body weight on the Las Vegas quarterback. The call was brutally bad, and the crowd let the officiating crew know about it for the rest of the second quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Seahawks Rising in NFL Power Rankings

After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the contenders are beginning to pull away from the pretenders. The Seattle Seahawks have largely exceeded expectations, especially offensively, to fight to a 2-3 record, tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West division. Despite a 39-32...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson should be ready to play Monday night

After playing on Thursday in Week Five, the Broncos have even more extra time to prepare for the Chargers in Week Six with the two teams squaring off on Monday night. And though quarterback Russell Wilson received some treatment on his throwing shoulder over the long weekend, it shouldn’t affect his availability for Week Six.
DENVER, CO

