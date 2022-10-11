Read full article on original website
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch
Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
Even Joe Buck is upset about the Chiefs roughing the passer call
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones was called for a terrible roughing the passer call, which likely wiped out a defensive touchdown as a result. It’s been a bad week for NFL officiating crews, namely as it pertains to roughing the passer calls. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s...
Nathaniel Hackett gives huge Russell Wilson update
After having a procedure done last week, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett says quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to play Sunday against the LA Chargers. “He should be ready to play,” Hackett said of his Wilson, according to the Denver Post. Hackett did reveal that Wilson may...
Watch: Raiders lose Monday night's game when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collide
The Oakland Raiders' last chance to pull off a road win against the Kansas City Chiefs went up in smoke when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided on a fourth-and-one play. Trailing 30-29, the Raiders attempted to get into position for a game-winning field goal. Quarterback Derek Carr's heave...
Richard Sherman says the Seahawks will have to keep Geno Smith
Seahawks great Richard Sherman was never a huge fan of the former guy’s game, but he has become a vocal supporter of Geno Smith on Twitter. Here’s Sherman sharing Smith’s gorgeous 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from Sunday’s loss to the Saints. And here’s Sherman...
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Broncos Already Have A Week 6 Russell Wilson Update
The Denver Broncos are among the more disappointing teams through Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. After hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and trading for All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, there were high hopes for this team. Football experts thought their additions would help the talented but underperforming Broncos...
Troy Aikman's Comment On Controversial Roughing Penalty Going Viral
The end of the first half of Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football was marred by a controversial penalty. Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack of Derek Carr, with officials saying he landed with his full body weight on the Las Vegas quarterback. The call was brutally bad, and the crowd let the officiating crew know about it for the rest of the second quarter.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Agent's Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations
New veteran acquisitions, either by trade or signed as free agents, paying dividends were highlighted last week. The opposite end of the spectrum gets the focus this time around. Several veteran newcomers who aren't living up to expectations have been identified. Contribution, availability, salary and draft capital to acquire were...
Seahawks Rising in NFL Power Rankings
After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the contenders are beginning to pull away from the pretenders. The Seattle Seahawks have largely exceeded expectations, especially offensively, to fight to a 2-3 record, tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West division. Despite a 39-32...
Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson should be ready to play Monday night
After playing on Thursday in Week Five, the Broncos have even more extra time to prepare for the Chargers in Week Six with the two teams squaring off on Monday night. And though quarterback Russell Wilson received some treatment on his throwing shoulder over the long weekend, it shouldn’t affect his availability for Week Six.
