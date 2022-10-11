Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Rainy, windy afternoon and Frappuccinos and flights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and looks at the rain chances for the rest of the week and previews the weekend. We talk about a massive dust devil caught on camera, a coffee giant and an airline team up for a rewards incentive, and more. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
How to close your garden for fall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are well into Fall and with it comes the natural slowing of activity in the garden. Depending on your location, perennials may be blushing with color or starting to drop their leaves. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop shared some tips and...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: I-96 to see lane closures near Howell over weekend
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 in Livingston County will see lane closures over the weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing two westbound lanes from Childson to Mason roads for maintenance Friday night. Residents are urged to seek alternate routes. The project is expected to be completed Monday...
WILX-TV
Make an Impact: Help Sleep in Heavenly Peace provide beds for children in need
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No child should have to sleep without a proper bed. They deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. For the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, News 10 is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Sylvan Learning Center to support children in the area by collecting items such as twin sheets, comforters, standard pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Stretch of Harrison Road in East Lansing to close for railroad crossing repair
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Harrison Road in East Lansing will be closed for almost two weeks as crews repair a railroad crossing. According to city officials, the Canadian National Railway Company will be repairing the Harrison Road railroad crossing, located between Trowbridge Road and Service drive.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8. The crews will use leaf...
WILX-TV
WILX Partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for Make an Impact Campaign
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX Made an Impact partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on September 10th by helping to build sixty two beds at the Lowes on South Cedar in Lansing. The South Lansing Lowes donated all of the supplies for the beds and fifty volunteers worked together to assemble beds that are donated to local families with children 3-17 years old, who are currently sleeping on the floor.
WILX-TV
2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot. According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat. The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a...
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
WILX-TV
In My View: What games have my attention
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three area high school football games tonight have my attention, full details tonight on Friday Night Frenzy. Mason, lone unbeaten Greater Lansing team, hosts 4-3 Jackson which could be a dangerous game unless Mason plays to the level it has played all season; Olivet at Williamston, two playoff bound teams, there should be plenty of offense in this one; and East Lansing at Holt, our game of the night and Holt would be an underdog but East Lansing can’t get sloppy in this one because Holt has already beaten Grand Ledge on the road. These are the big three matchups tonight as I see it which we will highlight on the Frenzy.
WILX-TV
Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
WILX-TV
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cataract surgery costs between $1,600 and $2,600 – not a bad price to regain your vision, but not everyone can afford it. Doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park in Jackson waived the cost for 10 people in need and gave them the gift of sight for free.
WILX-TV
Jackson firefighters raise over $10K for families impacted by muscular dystrophy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Jackson have raised more than $10,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. According to city officials, the Jackson Fire Department has been raising funds all week. On Thursday, fire crews were taking donations near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Brown Street. The city said...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation to host a Recovery Reception
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Originally formed as the Ingham County Sobriety Courts Foundation, the Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation (MMTCF) has steadily expanded to include the entire Mid-Michigan region. During its 15-year presence, MMTCF has helped hundreds of participants handle unexpected bills to help relieve money burdens that may threaten their...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others. East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
WILX-TV
Jackson County man wins $25K a year for life playing Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 77-year-old Mark Watson matched the five white balls drawn on Sept. 20 and won a big prize. He won $25,000, a year for life from the Michigan Lottery by playing the Lucky for Life game after buying a ticket online. “I had never played the Lucky...
