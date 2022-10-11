ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
FOX Sports

Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals buzzed past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Can rejuvenated Shane Bieber pull Guardians back from brink?

Once upon a time, not too long ago, Shane Bieber was the best pitcher on planet earth. To be fair, that was during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, that magnificent farce of a baseball season. For a sport designed to be decided over six months, 60 games was simply not enough time to establish a significant sample.
