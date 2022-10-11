Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
GM James Click Felt Like He Blacked Out After Astros Epic Comeback
GM James Click Felt Like He Blacked Out After Astros Epic Comeback
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Baseball fans think they’ve solved the mystery of who ‘distracting’ old man is sat behind the plate at Yankee Stadium
PERHAPS the strangest question of the ALDS may have found it's answer. While you'd imagine the biggest story to have come out of the Tuesday night game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians would have been the former coming out on top 4-1, but no. It was an...
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins
The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at...
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals buzzed past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Can rejuvenated Shane Bieber pull Guardians back from brink?
Once upon a time, not too long ago, Shane Bieber was the best pitcher on planet earth. To be fair, that was during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, that magnificent farce of a baseball season. For a sport designed to be decided over six months, 60 games was simply not enough time to establish a significant sample.
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
