ethel goolsby
3d ago
he knew what he doing he's lying if that was a brown skinned person That would have been done come to the light. if yu dig a lil deeper yu will find some more money that have been misspent. lock all of them up and especially the one that went to rehab. on welfare money. our Goveners do all of wrong and nothing is done to them about it.
Davydd
3d ago
go on finish the sentence, "I did not know I was gonna get caught "
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Brett Favre Uses 2 Words To Describe How He's Being Treated By The Media
Brett Favre has finally broken his silence relating to the ongoing investigation covering misappropriation of welfare funds in Mississippi. The retired NFL quarterback has been in the news since last month, stemming from leaked text messages between Favre and former Mississippi nonprofit ...
Tommy Tuberville made $25m off Black men. God forbid they get anything back
Tommy Tuberville wasn’t the best available football coach in Alabama when Republicans tapped him for a US Senate run in 2020. He wasn’t, in fact, even the best available former Auburn coach. What he was was a silver fox with name recognition who had pledged allegiance to Donald Trump and to toe the party line. A useful idiot, in other words.
Son of ex-Steelers QB Andrew 'Bubby' Brister is arrested for 'hitting and killing pedestrian, 44, in his black Range Rover and fleeing near LSU'
The 21-year-old son of former NFL quarterback 'Bubby' Brister III has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run near LSU. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, turned himself into police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday and was charged with the felony offense. Brister has been accused of hitting pedestrian Jude Jarreau, 44,...
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
Inside Herschel Walker’s relationship with wife Julie Blanchard as she reaches out to his abortion accuser
HERSCHEL Walker's devoted wife has told his mystery abortion accuser how “incredibly sad” she is about the scandal. Julie Blanchard has reportedly texted the woman who claims the staunch abortion foe fathered a child with her. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, has rejected reports alleging that he...
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers make first court appearance hours before funeral
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers, Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson, are to make their first court appearance after their extradition from South Carolina.
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
‘If you hate cops ... call a crackhead,’ Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy says in ad
Gone is the smirk. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy does utter a one-liner, but his tone is serious. “Violent crime is surging in Louisiana,” an unsmiling Kennedy says in his latest TV ad, released Friday, as he looks into the camera and decries the high crime rates in Louisiana’s major cities.
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.Mississippi's most recent execution was in November.According to documents the attorney general filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Court, Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a road in northern Mississippi's Itawamba County. Court records...
Daily Beast
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed, or going to work.
Mississippi man charged after burning cross in his own front yard
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. Axel Cox, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one...
Fact check: Herschel Walker's false and misleading recent claims
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims.
