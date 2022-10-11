ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu Comes To Kathy Hilton’s Defense Amid Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epKWu_0iUhG8iR00

Everyone has an opinion on what really went down during the ill-fated Aspen trip on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Did Kathy Hilton really traumatize Lisa Rinna with her alleged meltdown? What did she say about her sister Kyle Richards that was so horrible? Whatever happened, it’s becoming pretty clear with each passing episode that it’s all being blown out of proportion. You’d think that Kathy stole money from orphans and widows the way people are losing it over her temper tantrum , but still, Bravo has us hooked.

E! News recently caught up with Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and got her thoughts on the RHOBH drama this season, and she didn’t hold back on delivering her opinions. A longtime friend of Kathy , she revealed that it’s been difficult for her to even watch season 12 .

“It obviously makes me really uncomfortable to see a good friend of mine and someone who I really respect be treated or edited in a certain way,” she told the outlet. “So, I tried to watch this season in bits. Otherwise, I would get really upset and start yelling at the TV.”

Christine went on to compare the RHOBH drama to the mess you’d see on Game of Thrones , and honestly, she isn’t wrong.

“I think that there is a lot of pettiness, competition, jealousy,” she explained. “You can see that there’s this wolf pack and bandwagon behavior where, someone smells blood, just a smidge bit of vulnerability and takes advantage of that and everyone jumps on the bandwagon and just follows along.”

Although she didn’t call out Rinna or Erika Jayne by name, Christine described the way Kathy is being treated this season as a “shame,” and she thinks the RHOBH ladies are getting in over their heads when it comes to taking on the Hilton matriarch .

“She is the queen,” Christine declared. “I think it was a silly move, and on top of that, Kathy and Kyle are siblings. Don’t try to jump into family dynamics. I just think that was a wrong move and a petty move.”

If only Kathy had an ally like Christine on RHOBH , imagine how different the dynamic would be. But, for now, we’ll have to see if Kathy and Rinna can resolve their feud in the upcoming three-part reunion. From the looks of the trailer, it doesn’t seem like it.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF CHRISTINE COMING TO KATHY’S DEFENSE? ARE YOU TEAM KATHY OR TEAM RINNA? HAS YOUR OPINION SHIFTED SINCE WE FIRST HEARD ABOUT THE ASPEN TRIP?

[Photo Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images]

The post Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu Comes To Kathy Hilton’s Defense Amid Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Addresses Rumors That Husband Terry Dubrow Is Cheating

Not so fast! After social media rumors swirled that Dr. Terry Dubrow was allegedly stepping out on wife Heather Dubrow, Heather took only a few days to shut it down. It’s such a Heather move to respond so quickly but I can’t blame her – the Dubrow empire has presented a happy front for years. There’s no doubt this rumor is fueling some interest in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Whether or not it will make it to the show, which is currently filming, is another story.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dorit Kemsley Responds To The “Vile” Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Over the years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Dorit Kemsley, and Paul “PK” Kemsley have grown very close. Of course, they’re close on and off screen, but are they too close? Some fans seem to think so. For months, there’s been speculation that there’s something more going on in […] The post Dorit Kemsley Responds To The “Vile” Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne

The drama continues. The Aspen trip was some of the best TV that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could serve. And while I was pretty irritated about the “to be continued…” when the next episode continued to well, nothing, I will allow it. Because the drama between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton is just too […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Denies Rumors That She Skipped Filming Because Of Cheating Rumors About Terry Dubrow

Is Heather Dubrow regretting her big comeback last season? The Real Housewives of Orange County star took a 5 year break from the show before rejoining the cast last year for season 16. But rumors started swirling that she skipped out of filming some of season 17. Fans started to speculate it was because of […] The post Heather Dubrow Denies Rumors That She Skipped Filming Because Of Cheating Rumors About Terry Dubrow appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
MUSIC
Reality Tea

Lesley Beador Says She’s Filing For Divorce From David Beador Days After Claiming He Dismissed His Own Divorce Filing

It’s another case of he said she said. Lesley Beador and David Beador are clearly having some marital issues. And those issues are on full display on Lesley’s social media. Which is exactly what I would expect from the woman who used to regularly tag Andy Cohen on her Instagram posts. Really. Also, never forget the time she posted pics of them naked in the woods with no explanation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Rinna
Person
Kathy Hilton
Reality Tea

Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Explain Why They Doubted Mia Thornton’s Cancer Scare

Man, oh, man! Our favorite (and the messiest) pair of green-eyed bandits are back on our tv screens and of course, stirring up trouble on the Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premiere. The Grand Dame Karen Huger along with the other Potomac OGs Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby spent some time during […] The post Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Explain Why They Doubted Mia Thornton’s Cancer Scare appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah’s Prison Sentencing Postponed In Fraud Case

Things aren’t looking so great for Jen Shah and the details regarding the ongoing fraud case against Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s star keep changing and changing. Lucky for her, right? Jen’s sentencing has been postponed according to court documents obtained and reported by Page Six. Recently, a United States attorney filed a letter requesting […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah’s Prison Sentencing Postponed In Fraud Case appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

My Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Dream Cast

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is an institution on Bravo. It’s one of those shows, that no matter how boring or contrived it gets people will watch because it has history. That being said, RHOBH needs a major revamp. The only way forward for the show is to destroy the Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika […] The post My Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Dream Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Addresses Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Latest Feud

We know former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel loves to stay in the mix of what’s happening with some of our favorite Bravolebrities and this time is no different. She’s speaking out about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ latest feud. If you’ve been hiding […] The post Bethenny Frankel Addresses Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Latest Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bravo#Rhobh
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale Recap: Who Is The Leak?

Last time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna didn’t accept Kathy Hilton’s apology. Rinna also put Kyle Richards in an uncomfortable position with her sister, Kathy. Birkins And Bubbles Garcelle Beauvais throws a Birkins and Bubbles party for her RHOBH co-stars. Hilariously, she has employed Patrick, who served as Kathy’s butler at last […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale Recap: Who Is The Leak? appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Kyle Cooke Says Winter House Was An “Escape” For Tom Schwartz Amid Split From Katie Maloney

How do you fix a broken heart? Well, you travel across the country, strap on a mic pack, and film a cameo appearance on Winter House! In the trailer for the show’s upcoming second season, we see Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz confiding in his fellow Bravolebrities just weeks before he and Katie Maloney announced […] The post Kyle Cooke Says Winter House Was An “Escape” For Tom Schwartz Amid Split From Katie Maloney appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Recap Part 1: Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Shifting Story

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion started with a bang. Diana Jenkins attended the reunion virtually because she was ill. Extra points to host Andy Cohen for pointing out that she looked remarkably well for a sick person when she joined the discussion. Lisa Rinna had a small ceramic bird that she got in […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Recap Part 1: Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Shifting Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Ashley Darby Shares Why She Split From Michael Darby

When Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby announced that she and her husband Michael Darby were separating, I don’t think it was a surprise. In a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Ashley said, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said, ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that […] The post Ashley Darby Shares Why She Split From Michael Darby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas

Just when I thought I had survived the Sunday Scaries, here comes Peter MF Thomas on my screen. The way this man slithers around Real Housewives franchises getting day-drunk in sunglasses to make a check is beyond mortifying. Sort of surprised someone with four degrees hasn’t clocked that yet. Maybe she’s cooking up something else in that kitchen of […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney’s Brother Rocky Maloney Posts A Video Dumping Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz’s Bourbon Down The Sink

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz seemed to have an amicable split. They even hung out together after they announced that they were breaking up. On March 22, 2022, Katie filed for divorce. Their divorce is now settled, and the duo is waiting for the judge to sign off on the settlement agreement. […] The post Katie Maloney’s Brother Rocky Maloney Posts A Video Dumping Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz’s Bourbon Down The Sink appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Calls Out Crystal Kung Minkoff For Allegedly Omitting Details About Kathy Hilton Drama In Aspen

I’m sure we have all heard the adage “when you point the finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you.” But has Lisa Rinna? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villain is back at it on social media, this time coming for castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. Remember when Rinna told us she wouldn’t […] The post Lisa Rinna Calls Out Crystal Kung Minkoff For Allegedly Omitting Details About Kathy Hilton Drama In Aspen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy