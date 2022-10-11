Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu Comes To Kathy Hilton’s Defense Amid Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama

Everyone has an opinion on what really went down during the ill-fated Aspen trip on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Did Kathy Hilton really traumatize Lisa Rinna with her alleged meltdown? What did she say about her sister Kyle Richards that was so horrible? Whatever happened, it’s becoming pretty clear with each passing episode that it’s all being blown out of proportion. You’d think that Kathy stole money from orphans and widows the way people are losing it over her temper tantrum , but still, Bravo has us hooked.

E! News recently caught up with Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and got her thoughts on the RHOBH drama this season, and she didn’t hold back on delivering her opinions. A longtime friend of Kathy , she revealed that it’s been difficult for her to even watch season 12 .

“It obviously makes me really uncomfortable to see a good friend of mine and someone who I really respect be treated or edited in a certain way,” she told the outlet. “So, I tried to watch this season in bits. Otherwise, I would get really upset and start yelling at the TV.”

Christine went on to compare the RHOBH drama to the mess you’d see on Game of Thrones , and honestly, she isn’t wrong.

“I think that there is a lot of pettiness, competition, jealousy,” she explained. “You can see that there’s this wolf pack and bandwagon behavior where, someone smells blood, just a smidge bit of vulnerability and takes advantage of that and everyone jumps on the bandwagon and just follows along.”

Although she didn’t call out Rinna or Erika Jayne by name, Christine described the way Kathy is being treated this season as a “shame,” and she thinks the RHOBH ladies are getting in over their heads when it comes to taking on the Hilton matriarch .

“She is the queen,” Christine declared. “I think it was a silly move, and on top of that, Kathy and Kyle are siblings. Don’t try to jump into family dynamics. I just think that was a wrong move and a petty move.”

If only Kathy had an ally like Christine on RHOBH , imagine how different the dynamic would be. But, for now, we’ll have to see if Kathy and Rinna can resolve their feud in the upcoming three-part reunion. From the looks of the trailer, it doesn’t seem like it.

