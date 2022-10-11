ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Willie Nelson talks with Uvalde victim's family during Beto "Vote 'Em Out" rally

Texas music icon Willie Nelson offered words of comfort to the family of a Uvalde shooting victim during a performance at a Beto O'Rourke rally Sunday night. The Houston Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace captured the poignant moment on Twitter. Nelson, 89, was wrapping up his set at the Moontower Saloon in Austin, when he spotted the family of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 students killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Before leaving the stage, Nelson, who lost his 33-year-old son to suicide in 1991, took a moment to talk directly to the family.
Kacey Musgraves Shades Ted Cruz With Lyric Change While Performing In Texas

“You can tell Kacey Musgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz,” tweeted Cat Cardenas. The writer/editor/photographer was in attendance during Kacey’s headlining set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday night and shared a video of Musgraves, 34, taking a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz. While performing her song “High Horse,” Musgraves worked the Texan Republican’s name into the lyrics, singing, “cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz / every time they open their mouth — Ted Cruz!” As the audience cheered, Musgraves added, “I said what I said.”
Selena Quintanilla
Selena
'911: Lone Star' Actor Suffers Painful Kitchen Injury

911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein is recovering after he suffered a gruesome injury in the kitchen. The actor was left with a bloody hand after his attempt to cook himself up a meal resulted in a severe cut, prompting Rubinstein to share a warning with fans about kitchen safety.
10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall

As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
