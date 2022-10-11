Read full article on original website
Related
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
'Big Boy' Alligator Removed from Texas Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
It took some heavy machinery to remove a massive reptilian visitor from a peaceful Houston suburb on Monday morning. Police officers in Katy, Texas, relocated an alligator weighing at least 400 pounds and measuring close to 11 feet from the area's Cinco Ranch neighborhood with the help of a tow truck and some alligator wranglers, according to Fox Weather.
Willie Nelson talks with Uvalde victim's family during Beto "Vote 'Em Out" rally
Texas music icon Willie Nelson offered words of comfort to the family of a Uvalde shooting victim during a performance at a Beto O'Rourke rally Sunday night. The Houston Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace captured the poignant moment on Twitter. Nelson, 89, was wrapping up his set at the Moontower Saloon in Austin, when he spotted the family of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 students killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Before leaving the stage, Nelson, who lost his 33-year-old son to suicide in 1991, took a moment to talk directly to the family.
Kacey Musgraves Shades Ted Cruz With Lyric Change While Performing In Texas
“You can tell Kacey Musgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz,” tweeted Cat Cardenas. The writer/editor/photographer was in attendance during Kacey’s headlining set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday night and shared a video of Musgraves, 34, taking a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz. While performing her song “High Horse,” Musgraves worked the Texan Republican’s name into the lyrics, singing, “cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz / every time they open their mouth — Ted Cruz!” As the audience cheered, Musgraves added, “I said what I said.”
RELATED PEOPLE
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
Watch: Treasure share 'raw version' of 'Hello' dance practice video
K-pop group Treasure released a choreography video for "Hello," the title track from its EP "The Second Step: Chapter Two."
Popculture
'911: Lone Star' Actor Suffers Painful Kitchen Injury
911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein is recovering after he suffered a gruesome injury in the kitchen. The actor was left with a bloody hand after his attempt to cook himself up a meal resulted in a severe cut, prompting Rubinstein to share a warning with fans about kitchen safety.
10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall
As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Internet comes together to guess total candies in a jar to help man win contest, secure paid day off
A company challenged its employees to guess the numbers of candies and offered a paid day off from work to the person with the closest guess.
The Top 10 Community Quizmakers And Their Best Quizzes From The Month Of September
Bravo to such a strong month 👏.
AOL Corp
Kacey Musgraves Takes a Dig at Sen. Ted Cruz During Austin City Limits: He 'Kills the Buzz'
Kacey Musgraves is not afraid to speak her mind. While taking the stage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday night, the Grammy Award winner, 34, took a dig at the Lone Star State's Sen. Ted Cruz during a performance of one of her hit songs "High Horse."
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0