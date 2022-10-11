ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
purewow.com

Solo Stove's Largest Fire Pit Is $135 Off During the Amazon Prime Early Access Event

Just because summer's over doesn't mean your alfresco dinners have to wind down too. At least not when you have an epic fire pit to gather 'round. PureWow editors have been longtime fans of Solo Stove, a practically smokeless, easy-to-use fire pit, and right now, its largest model is 30 percent off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event. The deal only runs until midnight tonight (October 12), and you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discount, though it takes seconds to sign up and reap the benefits of an extended s'mores season.
purewow.com

VeeFriends Teams up with Designer Kim Shui for ‘Driven Dragon’ Clothing Collection

Gary Vaynerchuk’s NFT collection, VeeFriends, just announced an unlikely partnership with Kim Shui. (And you won’t hear us complaining.) Vaynerchuk recently teamed up with the womenswear designer to launch a brand-new capsule collection inspired by the VeeFriends character Driven Dragon. (VeeFriends is Vaynerchuk’s NFT collection that brings to life drawings of inspiring characters—like Notorious Ninja and Tranquil Toad. Previously, it was only available in digital form.)
purewow.com

It's Officially 'Pippa' Season & the Best-Selling Free People Puffer Is Back In All Colors

This is where it all started (as in the birth of the 'Pippa' season, we mean). That's because once buyers started wearing the puffer they couldn't stop. It became the coat for in-between seasons (summer to fall and fall to winter), thanks to its lightweight and water-resistant nylon fabric and PrimaLoft insulation to keep you warm. It's also just cute and effortless. Take it from this reviewer: "I have this jacket in four colors! [It has a] boxy fit with room [to wear] a bulky sweater underneath. It does a wonderful job of blocking the cold wind here in northern New Jersey, and I wear it everywhere, even for outdoor activities. Fun and functional, for sure!"
