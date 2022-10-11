This is where it all started (as in the birth of the 'Pippa' season, we mean). That's because once buyers started wearing the puffer they couldn't stop. It became the coat for in-between seasons (summer to fall and fall to winter), thanks to its lightweight and water-resistant nylon fabric and PrimaLoft insulation to keep you warm. It's also just cute and effortless. Take it from this reviewer: "I have this jacket in four colors! [It has a] boxy fit with room [to wear] a bulky sweater underneath. It does a wonderful job of blocking the cold wind here in northern New Jersey, and I wear it everywhere, even for outdoor activities. Fun and functional, for sure!"

