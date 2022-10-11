Hornets confirm left ankle sprain for Ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – An MRI shows point guard LaMelo Ball has only a sprained left ankle and no significant long-term injury. The Charlotte Hornets say Ball will be back to full basketball activities depending on how he responds to treatment. It’s unclear whether Ball will miss the Hornets’ season-opener on Oct. 19 at San Antonio. He left Monday night’s game after Washington’s Anthony Gill stepped on his foot while Ball was driving to the basket.

