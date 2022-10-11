Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
Photo released of truck possibly tied to Pelion arson investigation
PELION, S.C. — Pelion Police have released surveillance video they believe may be connected to an arson investigation that has been underway since late August. The fire happened on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Summerland Court around 11:45 p.m. The fire resulted in heavy damage to a...
Hundreds of callers seeking help clearing their record in Richland County, solicitor’s office says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared. On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County judge grants bond to former school district employee accused of embezzlement
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A former school district employee stood before Judge Clifton Newman in a Richland County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Travis Braddy, 43 and formerly employed by Richland County School District One, faces multiple charges related to his time with the district. Braddy faces a charge of misconduct...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
abccolumbia.com
School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
Ex-Richland One employee accused of taking money has bond hearing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland One employee accused of using school funds for his personal use made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. During Thursday's hearing Judge Clifton Newman gave Braddy a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money up front to be released from jail.
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to prison in Newberry Co. boat crash that killed 2, SCDNR says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said a man from Lexington was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. SCDNR said Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced on Oct. 10, 2022, in Newberry County court...
Lexington man sentenced to prison in Newberry County boat crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August 2020, a case investigated by
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
WIS-TV
SC State taking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
coladaily.com
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
Woman, 27, charged after Darlington County man stabbed to death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a man was stabbed to death Monday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Allison McMillan is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in the death […]
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
No evidence of shooting at all at Lower Richland High School, deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — There was no evidence of a shooting at Lower Richland High School, Richland County deputies determined, after they got a report that there might Monday have been an incident. Officers said Monday afternoon that there had been one call of a shooting. However, when officers...
News19 WLTX
