Richland County, SC

News19 WLTX

Hundreds of callers seeking help clearing their record in Richland County, solicitor's office says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared. On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Shooting#Hoaxes#School Shootings#Blythewood#Newberry Middle School
abccolumbia.com

School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Ex-Richland One employee accused of taking money has bond hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland One employee accused of using school funds for his personal use made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. During Thursday's hearing Judge Clifton Newman gave Braddy a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money up front to be released from jail.
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coladaily.com

C.A. Johnson High School under lock down

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

