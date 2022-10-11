ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Aikman Urges NFL to ‘Take the Dresses Off’ After Controversial MNF Call

By Nick Geddes
 3 days ago

Troy Aikman is taking his fair share of heat for a controversial remark while calling Week 5 of “Monday Night Football.”

The ESPN color commentator was left shaking his head after Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) defensive lineman Chris Jones sacked Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) quarterback Derek Carr. Jones knocked the ball out of Carr’s hands and fell on the ball, as well as Carr. Officials called roughing the passer on Jones — a call that puzzled many — including Aikman.

The Dallas Cowboys legend then uttered the following line.

“My hope is the [NFL] Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman said.

“Take the dresses off” is the line in question and did not go unnoticed by viewers. Many took to social media and sounded off on Aikman for the comment which has been deemed sexist.

“Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said?” one Twitter user wrote. “Did he really just say that it’s time for the league to ‘take the dresses off’? The 60’s called, they want their chauvinist back. Seriously @ESPN… do better than that crap.”

Mike Freeman of USA Today felt Aikman could have phrased his point better.

“You can make your point without talking about dresses Aikman,” Freeman tweeted .

Troy Aikman’s Comment Comes Amid Compelling Primetime Game

Aikman’s comment took place in the middle of what was a compelling primetime game — something that could not have been said this past Thursday. The Chiefs found themselves the victor, 30-29, after they stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-1 attempt with 46 seconds remaining in the game. Carr attempted to throw long to Davante Adams, but the star wideout collided with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow. The ball fell incomplete and moments later, frustrations boiled over.

Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room. Though Adams publicly apologized twice, the man filed a report and claims Adams injured him in the incident. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network , Adams is facing discipline from the league and potentially a suspension for shoving the cameraman to the ground. The NFL is in the reviewing process of the incident.

The post Troy Aikman Urges NFL to 'Take the Dresses Off' After Controversial MNF Call appeared first on Outsider .

