Drought conditions worsen in Iowa
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The latest U-S Drought Monitor report shows conditions worsening across Iowa. The report, issued Thursday, said 100% of Iowa is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, marking the first time since August 2013 that all of the state has had some sort of drought designation. 57% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, an increase from 52% just a week ago, while 27% of Iowa is dealing with severe drought. 7% of Iowa has extreme drought. Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista and Pocahontas Counties, along with parts of seven other counties in northwest Iowa, are included in the Extreme Drought conditions.
State Fair CEO retiring
(Radio Iowa) – The C-E-O and manager of the Iowa State Fair is retiring. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure, the Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple upgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and led it through the pandemic cancellation in 2021.
Iowa’s tax revenue for current fiscal year? Prediction: 2.7% below last year’s
(Radio Iowa) – A state panel is predicting state tax collections for this budgeting year will fall two-point-seven percent below the last one. Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen says tax cuts for retirees, corporations and individuals in the top state tax bracket are what’s driving that negative number.
Officials warn bird flu has been detected in flocks in NE, SD and MN
(Radio Iowa) – New bird flu cases have been reported this fall in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The virus hasn’t resurfaced in Iowa since May, but experts are cautioning it could come back as wild birds migrate. “We can expect that as birds, you know, pass through Iowa and head south, that they may still be harboring the virus.” That’s State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden. She says while bird flu hadn’t been making wild bird sick, a more severe form of the virus has been circulating and that strain has hung around. Iowa State University Extension wildlife specialist Adam Janke says another reason for heightened risk is that birds migrate a lot slower this time of year.
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
Job requirement changes in state auditor’s office, openings now for those with associate’s degrees
(Radio Iowa) – Graduates with an associate’s degree from an accounting program at one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges are now eligible to apply for some of the jobs in the state auditor’s office. State Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa has a shortage of people with four-year accounting degrees. “There are a ton of people out there who have a lot of intelligence and a lot of common sense who choose to get a two year degree instead of a four year degree. We shouldn’t discriminate against them,” Sand says. “We should welcome them into the office just like we would anywhere else.”
Gasoline prices in Iowa 30 cents higher now than a month ago
(Radio Iowa) – Triple A is reporting gasoline prices in Iowa are about 30 cents a gallon higher than a month ago. Meredith Mitts is a spokeswoman for Triple A Iowa. “The reason we’re seeing this is while crude oil is still hovering around roughly the same prices, we’re seeing an increase in demand,” she says, “which is driving some of those prices up.” Mitts says gas prices in the weeks ahead are expected to rise because of holiday travel and weather may be another factor.
Second district candidates Hinson and Mathis debate
(Radio Iowa) -The candidates in Iowa’s new second congressional district revived their strong disagreements over abortion policy during a joint T-V appearance last (Tuesday) night. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House. “I think it’s important we have some sort of conversation about how we protect life in this country,” Hinson says. “…It’s why I’ve supported a variety of pro-life policies.” Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is the Democrat running against Hinson.
(UPDATE) 2 men from Florida arrested; Portsmouth man injured – during a pursuit in Pott. County
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) -Two men from Florida who were wanted on multiple warrants from Iowa and elsewhere, were arrested this (Wednesday) morning after the vehicle they were in crashed during a pursuit. A man from Shelby County was injured during the incident. Iowa State Patrol Trooper/Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault told KJAN News the incident began at around 7:08-a.m., when a Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding 2022 Ford Explore with Florida license plates on Interstate 80 at mile marker 35.
Iowa military pioneer dead at 97
(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
