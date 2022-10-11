Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Football Trying to Secure Postseason Berth with Road Win Over Erie-Prophetstown
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan football team started the season (1-2) after back-to-back losses to Spring Valley Hall and Morrison. Since then, the Titans have scrapped their way back to (4-3) and still have a chance for a postseason berth. Counting a forfeit victory by Riverdale last week, Monmouth-Roseville has won their last two games, including an impressive 35-12 win over Orion in their last game, two weeks ago. The Titans will need a win over likewise (4-3) Erie-Prophetstown tonight or a victory over the current #3 class 3A team in the state, Princeton next week. Monmouth-Roseville head coach Jeremy Adolphson knows the significance of this one.
977wmoi.com
PCSN Football Broadcast Schedule for Oct. 14 & 15
Friday- On Sunny 97.7 WMOI, it’s the Monmouth-Roseville Titans at Erie-Prophetstown. Both teams enter the game at (4-3). The winner will lock up a postseason berth. Pregame at 6:40, with kickoff at 7:00. On AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, it’s the United Red Storm hosting Rushville/Industry for a Homecoming battle...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Cruises to Magic Win Number 5 in Road Victory Over Erie-Prophetstown
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans were back in action on Friday night, taking on TRAC-West division rival Erie-Prophetstown. Arguably the biggest game of the season up to this point in M-R’s season, showcased the two 4-3 teams battling for the magic number 5th win, and it would be the Titans taking it home with a commanding 28-6 win.
977wmoi.com
The United Red Storm Fall to the Rushville-Industry Rockets
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Elaina Allaman. The United Red Storm faced off against the Rushville-Industry Rockets for a non-conference match on Friday night at the Home of The Red Storm. It was Homecoming night for the Red Storm. The Red Storm has had a tough season this year with their schedule has been filled with teams that have or will soon qualify for the playoffs. The Lincoln Trail Conference is always strong and will have at least five, maybe six, teams of the eight total schools, in the postseason. The Red Storm is looking to finish the season of strong with some wins to build momentum going into postseason workouts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
Mon-Rose Boys Soccer Avenges Loss to Kewanee with Double OT Regional Semi Victory
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – It was an instant classic. Playing Tuesday night in the second semifinal at the EastSide Centre in the Peoria Christian Regional, the Monmouth-Roseville Titans and Kewanee Boilermakers staged a thriller. Each team had a decided upper hand at one point, but it was the Titans who survived and advanced to meet the host school in Friday night’s championship game.
977wmoi.com
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending October 9, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 9th, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is boys golfers, senior, John Juszczyk and junior, Bryson Hall. Both John and Bryson had fantastic rounds at the class 1A sectional meet at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Bryson, who shot an 81, lost in a playoff that would’ve sent him to the state finals. John was right behind with an 83, just two strokes from getting into the playoff.
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Corn Husking and National Competitions Celebrating 100 years This Weekend
The National and Illinois State Corn Husking competition is celebrating 100 years with their upcoming contests this weekend. Illinois State Corn Husking President Dick Humes shares how the event has transformed through the years:. The Illinois State Corn Husking competition will be held this Saturday, October 15th with registration at...
geneseorepublic.com
Dan Dauw: Hitting the trout is good; hitting deer, not so much
The Illinois Fall Trout Season opens Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The two closest locations are Moline’s Prospect Park Lagoon, which opens at 5 a.m., and the Hennepin Canal Parkway, Sheffield, at 6 a.m. Besides an Illinois fishing license, you must also have a trout stamp. Rainbow trout are hard fighters, easy to clean and great tasting. The daily limit is 5 trout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
Paul Lawrence Burton
Paul Lawrence Burton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 11:15 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. Paul was born May 21, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Earl and Blanch Cole Burton. He attended school in Canton, Illinois, where he graduated from high school. He proudly served in the United States Army. On October 4, 1992, Paul married Marian L. Bailey-Warden and she is surviving. He was previously married to Adeline Bailey, who preceded him in death on 1987. Paul began work at Western Stoneware in Monmouth, Illinois. He then worked as a lay operator at John Deere in East Moline for his career and retired from there. Paul was a long-time member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Monmouth where he served as a Trustee and Deacon, and often helped with the Church lunches and dinners. Paul was a member of the Marion B. Fletcher Post #136 American Legion. He was most dedicated to his family. Paul enjoyed shooting pool, playing golf, and he enjoyed visiting the river boat casinos. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.
977wmoi.com
Ida A. Cauthon
Ida A. Cauthon, 84, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville, Illinois. Ida Arminda (Larkins) Cauthon was born October 29 1937 in Monmouth Illinois the first born of 5 daughters to Floyd & June (Rickles) Larkins. She married Autry Cauthon on May 8 1960 in Winterhaven, California. She is survived by her 5 children Samuel(Susan) Cauthon, Tracy(Matthew) Clevenger, Autry II( Sharon) Cauthon, Jessie( Larry JD) Wilson, Hope Cauthon(Brad Harms). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. Sisters Lillian (Garvin) Main, Frances Allen, Mary Jo (Bill) Carle. Ida was preceded in death by her husband Autry on March 22, 2013; parents; one sister Sandra White; and a great grandson.
977wmoi.com
Elmer L. Hawk
Elmer L. Hawk, 93, of Roseville, IL, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 8, 1929 in Swan Creek, IL, the son of Clarence and Gertrude (Ross) Hawk. Elmer graduated from Roseville High School in 1946.
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
977wmoi.com
M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift
At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
977wmoi.com
Navigate Modern Medicare Locally
Solvera Health in Galesburg will be hosting four upcoming informative events for seniors and supporting family members to learn about navigating the new modern Medicare, explains CEO Phil Caplis:. “It is such a difficult thing to understand, there is a lot to it and we are going to have experts...
Joey Dwyer Makes His Debut On New Pictionary Show
Bettendorf Native, Joey Dwyer and his college roommate, Ethan Runburg, made an appearance on the new Pictionary TV game show. Ethan and Joey were teammates of Full House's Jodie Sweetin to take on Team Chris Spencer (writer of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Grown-ish). Ethan is an aspiring actor working in...
Comments / 0