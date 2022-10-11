Paul Lawrence Burton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 11:15 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. Paul was born May 21, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Earl and Blanch Cole Burton. He attended school in Canton, Illinois, where he graduated from high school. He proudly served in the United States Army. On October 4, 1992, Paul married Marian L. Bailey-Warden and she is surviving. He was previously married to Adeline Bailey, who preceded him in death on 1987. Paul began work at Western Stoneware in Monmouth, Illinois. He then worked as a lay operator at John Deere in East Moline for his career and retired from there. Paul was a long-time member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Monmouth where he served as a Trustee and Deacon, and often helped with the Church lunches and dinners. Paul was a member of the Marion B. Fletcher Post #136 American Legion. He was most dedicated to his family. Paul enjoyed shooting pool, playing golf, and he enjoyed visiting the river boat casinos. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.

