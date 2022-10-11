ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Pastor’s wife dies after being hit by stray bullet while asleep

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPnlT_0iUhD49K00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home has died nearly one week after the shooting.

Lashunda Ellison was shot in the head before her husband, Mac, woke up on Oct. 12 to find his wife unresponsive, WSB-TV reported. Mac awoke in the middle of the night and shook his wife, before calling in his children to help move her.

“I just woke up to very heavy breathing,” Mac told WSB-TV. “And we saw blood everywhere.”

Mac, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, announced on his Facebook page that his wife died on Monday, saying, “My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison gained her wings. I believe to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone but forever in our hearts.”

Doctors found a bullet in Lashunda’s head after she arrived at the hospital, and the family said they later found a hole in the wall from the bullet as well, WSB-TV reported.

“It went through the headboard and right into the top of my wife’s head,” Mac told the station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Officials: 3 charged with murder after victim’s body found days later with duct tape in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. family of 11 involved in car crash that left 1 child dead, another paralyzed in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — A family of 11 from Henry County is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy after their car flipped while driving in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old Jamel Madison was driving his wife, 35-year-old Tracey Moseley, and nine children down I-10 near Beaumont, Texas just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox4beaumont.com

Mother of children involved in horrific I-10 crash: "I just want my son back"

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A fatal rollover on Interstate 10 near Smith Road claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy from the Atlanta area and forever changed his family's lives. Troopers say a driver cut off the SUV in which the child was a passenger early in the morning on Sunday, October 9, one of 11 family members who were traveling to Houston in the SUV.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Pastor wakes to find wife shot in her sleep, Georgia family says. She died days later

A pastor woke in the middle of the night to find his wife shot in the head by a stray bullet, he said in a Facebook video. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, said he was asleep next to his wife, Lashunda Heath-Ellison, Wednesday, Oct. 5 when she was hit by the bullet, he said in the Facebook Live video. The bullet entered the couple’s Decatur, Georgia, home, went through the couple’s headboard, and hit Heath-Ellison in the back of the head while she slept, he said in the Oct. 9 video.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pastor#Wsb Tv#Stray Bullet#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
iheart.com

Georgia Woman's TikTok Goes Viral After Illegally Parked Vehicle Blocks Van

A Georgia woman recorded a TikTok video in a parking lot at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a long flight on Friday evening to showcase a frustrating situation caused by an illegally parked driver. According to WSB-TV, disabled Cobb County resident Yvette Pegues could not open the handicap-assessable door to her van because the car that parked beside her at the airport was not parked in a legal spot. It was dark outside at the time of the incident, and there was no one around to help her.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash

ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south. The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI,...
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
132K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy