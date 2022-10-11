ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

SANDY PD: Stolen car chase turns foot pursuit after tires blow

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evr1u_0iUhD0cQ00

SANDY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Sandy Police Officers engaged in a stolen car chase that turned into a foot chase after responding to a vehicle burglary in process Tuesday.

Police say officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress, spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Taylorsville Police Officers assaulted while trying to break up house party

The suspects fled the scene and hit “two curbs and a fence,” police say, blowing out two tires.

The suspects reportedly then fled on foot as Sandy Officers pursued.

The officers were able to catch up with the suspects and apprehend them, police say.

No further details are available at this time.

