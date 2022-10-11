SANDY PD: Stolen car chase turns foot pursuit after tires blow
SANDY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Sandy Police Officers engaged in a stolen car chase that turned into a foot chase after responding to a vehicle burglary in process Tuesday.
Police say officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress, spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
The suspects fled the scene and hit “two curbs and a fence,” police say, blowing out two tires.
The suspects reportedly then fled on foot as Sandy Officers pursued.
The officers were able to catch up with the suspects and apprehend them, police say.
