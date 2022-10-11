Read full article on original website
Xbox Series X Insiders just got access to an awesome new party chat feature
Xbox Series X|S Insiders in the Alpha ring just got access to a great new party chat feature as well as a notable update for Game DVR. Party chat, for some Insiders on Xbox Series X|S, now has an 'ask to join' option. Want to check if there's room in a friend's gaming session before joining the party? Now you can, simply by going over to your friend's profile and selecting the 'ask to join' option.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?
PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
Good news: the Oculus Quest 3 will be a lot cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro
If you’re disappointed by the astronomically high price of the Meta Quest Pro, don’t be too disheartened – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the upcoming Oculus Quest 3 will cost somewhere between $300 and $500 (roughly £270 to £450 / AU$480 to AU$800).
Looks like one of Square Enix's best RPGs is getting a well-deserved remaster
Over 10 years since the launch of Bravely Default, the game's producer has strongly hinted that a remaster may already be in the works. The original Bravely Default remains one of the best games on the 3DS and one of the best RPGs released in the past decade. It told the story of a world thrown into chaos when the elemental crystals that keep it in balance are consumed by darkness, and you controlled the four characters trying to bring it back to peace.
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?
Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
I found the world’s cheapest 4K monitor, but it’s absolutely not what you’d expect
Best 5K/8K monitors: Ultra high-resolution screens. Best monitors for video editing: Great for Adobe Premiere. Best monitors for photo editing: Adobe Photoshop bliss. Best monitors for home office: Productivity nirvana. Best monitors for graphics design: Perfect for Illustrator. The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end in...
Always wanted to work for Pixar? Now’s your chance to prove you’ve got what it takes
AMD and Pixar have joined forces once more for this year's RenderMan challenge, the pair have announced. The challenge sees artists, graphic designers, and other content creators bring their cinematic visions to life using Pixar’s VFX and animation rendering software. The CPU manufacturer has revealed that this year’s challengers...
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone
This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Microsoft announces Designer, its AI rival app to Canva and Adobe - but why?
Microsoft took the wraps off its image editing suite at its Surface event, called Designer. It's mostly powered by DALL-E 2, an OpenAI technology that looks to try to take on Adobe and Canva, but Microsoft could be too late to the party with this. There's been an explosion in...
InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review
InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
Microsoft’s new Surface Studio 2+ is a minor upgrade, despite four-year wait
Microsoft doesn’t consider the Surface Studio range to be a priority, which is probably why it waited nearly four years to launch a follow up to the Surface Studio 2 and didn’t see it fit to call it a Studio 3. Instead, the sequel is called the Studio 2+ (opens in new tab).
This $199 laptop is probably the best business notebook deal of 2022
Best laptops for writers: Release your imagination. Best video editing laptops: Great for Premiere and NLE. Best photo editing laptops: Ideal for Adobe Photoshop. Best laptops for engineering students: Master Python. Walmart has partnered with Acer to deliver an exclusive Gateway-branded laptop that punches well above its weight thanks to...
Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome
Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
Roku just entered the smart home game - with a lot of help from Wyze
Roku is expanding into a new frontier as the company revealed its upcoming line of smart home devices made in collaboration with Wyze. On the surface, it looks like the company merely repackaged Wyze products and slapped the Roku label on them. The hardware is indeed the same, but all the devices will be supported by Roku’s own proprietary software. In total, there will be multiple devices (opens in new tab) matching Wyze’s modest prices, a subscription service adding more features, and an accompanying mobile app where you can control everything. The devices are split into three main categories: cameras, lights, and wall plugs.
Need for Speed Unbound's driving effects can be disabled, but why would you want to?
It looks like one of Need for Speed Unbound's most eye-catching features can actually be entirely ignored, should you so choose. Need for Speed Unbound's impressive, highly-stylized driving effects can actually be switched off entirely, as confirmed by the game's official Twitter account. "Yes, you can turn the effects off," the account states in a follow-up tweet to a video showcasing the flashy driving effects in action.
