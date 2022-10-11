ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Xbox Series X Insiders just got access to an awesome new party chat feature

Xbox Series X|S Insiders in the Alpha ring just got access to a great new party chat feature as well as a notable update for Game DVR. Party chat, for some Insiders on Xbox Series X|S, now has an 'ask to join' option. Want to check if there's room in a friend's gaming session before joining the party? Now you can, simply by going over to your friend's profile and selecting the 'ask to join' option.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Looks like one of Square Enix's best RPGs is getting a well-deserved remaster

Over 10 years since the launch of Bravely Default, the game's producer has strongly hinted that a remaster may already be in the works. The original Bravely Default remains one of the best games on the 3DS and one of the best RPGs released in the past decade. It told the story of a world thrown into chaos when the elemental crystals that keep it in balance are consumed by darkness, and you controlled the four characters trying to bring it back to peace.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?

Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone

This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
YOGA
TechRadar

Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
INTERNET
TechRadar

InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review

InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This $199 laptop is probably the best business notebook deal of 2022

Best laptops for writers: Release your imagination. Best video editing laptops: Great for Premiere and NLE. Best photo editing laptops: Ideal for Adobe Photoshop. Best laptops for engineering students: Master Python. Walmart has partnered with Acer to deliver an exclusive Gateway-branded laptop that punches well above its weight thanks to...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome

Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature

Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Roku just entered the smart home game - with a lot of help from Wyze

Roku is expanding into a new frontier as the company revealed its upcoming line of smart home devices made in collaboration with Wyze. On the surface, it looks like the company merely repackaged Wyze products and slapped the Roku label on them. The hardware is indeed the same, but all the devices will be supported by Roku’s own proprietary software. In total, there will be multiple devices (opens in new tab) matching Wyze’s modest prices, a subscription service adding more features, and an accompanying mobile app where you can control everything. The devices are split into three main categories: cameras, lights, and wall plugs.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Need for Speed Unbound's driving effects can be disabled, but why would you want to?

It looks like one of Need for Speed Unbound's most eye-catching features can actually be entirely ignored, should you so choose. Need for Speed Unbound's impressive, highly-stylized driving effects can actually be switched off entirely, as confirmed by the game's official Twitter account. "Yes, you can turn the effects off," the account states in a follow-up tweet to a video showcasing the flashy driving effects in action.
VIDEO GAMES

