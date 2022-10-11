Safety improvements coming to Saratoga Spa State Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Construction has begun on a $4.2 million project to redevelop Roosevelt Drive in Saratoga Spa State Park. Officials said the project will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in the park.

“This exciting upgrade will make Saratoga Spa safer, more environmentally friendly, and more enjoyable to cyclists , pedestrians, and guests who visit the many cultural venues in its historic setting,” said Hochul. “The $4.2 million project announced today will complement the significant investments we have made to enhance Saratoga Springs’ status as a world-class recreational and tourism destination.”

The project includes adding pedestrian and bicycle pathways along Roosevelt Drive, which connects the Avenue of the Pines with the golf course, pools, picnic areas, and the Roosevelt Baths and Spa. Officials said the road will be moved away from the classical arcades to make room for a large circular patio.

The project will also create expanded parking to service the Roosevelt Campus and install new electric vehicle charging stations. In addition to the Roosevelt Drive improvements, officials said new stormwater management features will help protect water quality, stabilize water temperature, and improve brook trout habitat in Geyser Creek.

This project is part of the Park of the Arts initiative. Funding for these improvements came from New York Works capital funding as well as $1.2 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

