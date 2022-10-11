ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB

Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska

Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'

Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 5 keys for the Boilermakers vs. Nebraska

Purdue should be on edge Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium. Yes, Purdue is riding high for its return home after back-to-back road upsets at Minnesota and Maryland, but it takes on another team, in Nebraska, that is feeling much better about itself than a month ago. Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph has his team thinking it can compete in the wide-open Big Ten West.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say

Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple, Nebraska OC, encouraged by recent perseverance of Huskers

Mark Whipple is pleased with the recent work from his unit after back-to-back wins. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a rough season so far this year, but they did have a bright spot Saturday in their come-from-behind victory over Rutgers. Rutgers was ahead at one point 13-0 but the Cornhuskers...
