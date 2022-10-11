Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek CanyonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carin Leon Will Be Coming To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Lion King Production Will Be Ending Its Salt Lake City Performances SoonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mill Creek Canyon Is A Good Place To See Beautiful Autumn LeavesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
Follow the adventures of Grannie Rattle Cakes and One-Half Ron
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Introducing Grannie Rattle Cakes and her friend One-Half Ron. They’re just two delightful characters who have been hanging out at So Cupcake, a delicious cupcake shop in Millcreek. Now, their adventures outside the bakery are coming to life in a series of books.
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly. “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
ABC 4
Classic cars and hot rods on display for Toys For Tots
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of Utah’s largest gatherings of classic cars and hot rods – both modern and from days gone by – will be in one place Saturday, October 15 (2022) all shiny and available for visitors to admire and reminisce at the Annual Toys For Tots Car Show. Presented by Rocking Hot Rod Productions and sponsored by Craneco Trucking, the car show benefits the holiday Toys for Tots donation drive run by the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
KSLTV
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
KSLTV
Family displaced after fire, explosion in Pleasant View home
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — A fire swept through a family’s home in Pleasant View Friday, causing nearly $500,000 in damage. The blaze was reported at approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home near 4200 North and 250 West. A neighbor had called 911 after reportedly seeing smoke and flames coming from a basement window.
New Trader Joe’s location opening in Salt Lake City. Here’s what we know
Is a new location opening in Draper? Here’s what we know. Where is the new Trader Joe’s opening in Utah?
Bountiful dog dies after deer attack in front lawn
Security video captures the stare-down between a deer and a defenseless dachshund, capturing the final moment before an attack.
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
gritdaily.com
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Development projects in Lehi worry local paragliders
Utah’s paragliders are concerned that recent plans for development in Lehi will make their pastime unsafe.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
realtybiznews.com
Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars
Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
ABC 4
Help stop the violence by walking a mile in “heels 2 heal”
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Grab some heels and let’s get walking to help stop the violence and support victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and ABC4 Utah is committed to shining a spotlight on the various agencies located throughout Utah that are providing support and services to survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Like Nuanua Collective which is cultivating a space for all, LGBTQ+ and also for Queer Survivors to find support amongst community. And PIK2AR, an ecosystem of events, programming and services focused on domestic violence and its affects in all areas of the victims life.
