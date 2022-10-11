ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Follow the adventures of Grannie Rattle Cakes and One-Half Ron

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Introducing Grannie Rattle Cakes and her friend One-Half Ron. They’re just two delightful characters who have been hanging out at So Cupcake, a delicious cupcake shop in Millcreek. Now, their adventures outside the bakery are coming to life in a series of books.
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
Classic cars and hot rods on display for Toys For Tots

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of Utah’s largest gatherings of classic cars and hot rods – both modern and from days gone by – will be in one place Saturday, October 15 (2022) all shiny and available for visitors to admire and reminisce at the Annual Toys For Tots Car Show. Presented by Rocking Hot Rod Productions and sponsored by Craneco Trucking, the car show benefits the holiday Toys for Tots donation drive run by the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
Family displaced after fire, explosion in Pleasant View home

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — A fire swept through a family’s home in Pleasant View Friday, causing nearly $500,000 in damage. The blaze was reported at approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home near 4200 North and 250 West. A neighbor had called 911 after reportedly seeing smoke and flames coming from a basement window.
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day

Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?

Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars

Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
Help stop the violence by walking a mile in “heels 2 heal”

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Grab some heels and let’s get walking to help stop the violence and support victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and ABC4 Utah is committed to shining a spotlight on the various agencies located throughout Utah that are providing support and services to survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Like Nuanua Collective which is cultivating a space for all, LGBTQ+ and also for Queer Survivors to find support amongst community. And PIK2AR, an ecosystem of events, programming and services focused on domestic violence and its affects in all areas of the victims life.
