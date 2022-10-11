Read full article on original website
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Popculture
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
Buckingham Palace Reveals New Details About King Charles’ Scaled-Down Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 next year, in a vastly scaled-down ceremony which will see just 2,000 guests invited to attend, a quarter of the number who attended the 1953 coronation of Charles’ mother. However, the palace has pushed back against suggestions that the ceremony will lack pizazz, with a source telling The Daily Beast that although peers will be asked to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes, and it will be just one hour long, the event will “absolutely still be on a scale and spectacle befitting of sovereignty, history and tradition.” The date is, by coincidence, Meghan and Harry’s son Archie’s birthday. It has not yet been specified which members of the royal family will be invited. Both Charles, the oldest person in British history to be made the monarch, and Camilla will be anointed with holy oil in the ceremony, signifying that they have been chosen for the role by God. Read it at The Times
Why Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned beside King Charles at his coronation, but Prince Philip was never crowned king
The late Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, wasn't crowned king at her coronation likely because the title is considered superior to queen.
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
tatler.com
Why the Queen Consort may not wear the Queen Mother’s crown at coronation
On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession Day back in February, the late Queen Elizabeth II announced her wish that the then Duchess of Cornwall should be titled Queen Consort once Prince Charles, now King Charles III, inherited the throne. Now that the new Carolean age has dawned, Camilla is set to be crowned beside her husband at his coronation next year – but will reportedly not wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond that has come to be associated with the Queen Consort role.
Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles III during coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III during his coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 in Westminster Abbey, eight months after his accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation...
Retired colonel, 80, reveals the exhaustively detailed planning behind Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state and funeral, as the author of the 'London Bridge' plan - which was first drafted in 1999 - speaks for the first time
The retired lieutenant colonel behind the arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state and her funeral has spoken for the first time about the exhaustively detailed planning that took place away from public view. Lt Col Anthony Mather spent more than a decade drawing up ‘London Bridge’, the codename given to...
Queen Camilla will be crowned during coronation ceremony, unlike Prince Philip
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace made an announcement that King Charles III’s coronation will happen next year on Saturday, May 6. In addition to the big news, the palace revealed that Camilla, Queen Consort is to be crowned alongside him. Last month, Charles automatically ascended the throne upon the death...
‘All options open’ on King Charles coronation bank holiday, says No 10
“All options are open” over whether to have a bank holiday to mark coronation, says Downing Street.Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Tuesday that King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023 has sparked calls for a special day off to mark the occasion.Some MPs have called for the scheduled bank holiday on 1 May to be delayed for a week until Monday 8 May to give the country a long weekend.Prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today confirmed that No 10 is in discussions with the Palace, but said planning was at early...
WFMZ-TV Online
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
Date set for King's coronation at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.More than 2,000 people will fill the Abbey to see King Charles and the Queen Consort being crowned.It has not yet been confirmed who will attend the ceremony, or whether the day will be a bank holiday.Archie, the King’s grandson, will turn four on the dame day.The date was chosen in consultation with the government, the Church of England, and the royal household.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalReported date for King Charles III’s coronation emergesPrincess Margaret chopped up turd with cake slice, Susannah Constantine reveals
ETOnline.com
King Charles' Coronation Details Revealed, Date Set for 2023
Though King Charles III ascended the British royal throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month, his official coronation date has just been set. The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
King Charles's coronation will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6: Monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned in ceremony lasting just ONE hour on Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday - but there's NO promise of a Bank Holiday
King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6 next year with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace has revealed. The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled back version of the ancient ceremony lasting just one hour and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
Time Out Global
King Charles III owns a guesthouse in Transylvania – and you can go and stay
Think of Transylvania and you’re probably reminded of a certain ancient aristocrat. That’s right: King Charles III. While you can visit ‘Dracula’s castle’ in the region, the UK’s very own recently-crowned monarch is also a noted property owner in the heart of Transylvania. And you can even go and stay at his place.
wealthinsidermag.com
Coronation of Britain’s King Charles to be held next May
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death...
King Charles III’s Coronation Date ‘Not a Snub’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles III's coronation is May 6, 2023, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birthday. 'The royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays," Katie Nicholl said, calling it a 'happy coincidence.'
