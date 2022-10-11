Astros Reliever Phil Maton Broke His Hand After Punching a Locker Following an Outing Where He Gave Up a Hit to His Brother

Read full article on original website
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia Phillies fever soaring and helped carry them to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night. Harper added an RBI double as Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup against the reigning World Series champs. The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday. The Phillies and a sellout crowd of 45,538 fans waited 11 mostly miserable years -- 4,025 days, to be exact -- to host a playoff game again at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans should save the rally towels -- the Phillies played like a team that wants to keep Red October alive
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning. “It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said after Cleveland overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday. The victory evened the best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. Winner Emmanuel Clase pitched 2 1/3 innings, his most in the major leagues, and combined with Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Cleveland, 29th among the 30 big league teams in home runs, stopped a six-game postseason losing streak to the Yankees,
