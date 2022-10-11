Read full article on original website
Nola Marie McElrath – Service 10/16/22 At 2 P.M.
Nola Marie McElrath of Irondale died Thursday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Visitation for Nola McElrath is Sunday afternoon at 1 at the funeral home.
Joe Allen Kennedy — Service 10/19/22 11 A.M.
Joe Allen Kennedy of Pevely passed away Thursday, October 13th, he was 82 years old. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (10/19) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Entombment will follow in the Peaceful Ridge Mausoleum in DeSoto. The visitation for Joe Kennedy will...
Mildred Laverne Wilson — Service 10/17/22 1 P.M.
Mildred Laverne Wilson of Farmington, formerly of Fletcher passed away Thursday (10/13) at the age of 88. The visitation for Mildred Wilson will be Monday (10/17) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
William Robert Harris — Memorial Service 10/21/22 6 P.M.
William Robert Harris of Festus passed away October 10th, he was 72 years old. A memorial gathering for William Harris will be Friday (10/21) evening from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Emiline Leona Aubuchon — Graveside Service 10/19/22 11 A.M.
Emiline Leona Aubuchon of Crystal City passed away on October 10th, she was 92 years old. A graveside service for Emiline Aubuchon will be Wednesday (10/19) morning at 11 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Ivan Ray Tucker – Service 10/16/22 At 3 P.M.
Ivan Ray Tucker of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 3 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Interment will follow at Pine Log Cemetery. Visitation for Ivan Tucker is Sunday afternoon at 1 at the funeral home.
Jacqueline “Jackie” June Briscoe – Graveside Service – 10/15/22 at 12 p.m.
Jacqueline “Jackie” June Briscoe of Farmington died October 8th at the age of 71. A graveside service will be held Saturday at noon at the Knob Lick Cemetery.
Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson – Service 10/17/22 At 1 P.M.
Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 61. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Lorraine Hickson is Monday at 11 at the funeral...
Juanita Crafton — Service 10/14/22 10 A.M.
Juanita Crafton of Festus passed away Monday (10/10), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Juanita Crafton will be Friday (10/14) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Hematite Methodist Cemetery in Festus.
Kenneth Earl McInturff – Service 10/17 1 p.m.
Kenneth Earl McInturff of Sullivan died Saturday, October 1st at the age of 53. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 17th at 1 o’clock at the Lighthouse Gospel Tabernacle in Viburnum with inurnment in the Leasburg Cemetery. Arrangements are through Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
Virginia “Jennie” L. White – Graveside Service – 10/14/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia “Jennie” White of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Arcadia.
Andrew Jonah Johnson — Service 10/15/22 2 P.M.
Andrew Jonah Johnson of Hillsboro, most recently of Saint Louis, passed away on October 8th at the age of 26. Visitation will be Friday (10/14) evening from 4 until 8 at First Baptist Church of Arnold. A second visitation for Andrew Johnson will be Saturday (10/15) afternoon from 1 until...
Rachel Jones – Service 10am 10/20/22
Rachel “Hogan” Jones of Irondale died Wednesday at the age of 78. The funeral service will be 10:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Rachel Jones will be 5 to 8 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Paul W. Kinneman – Service 10/14/22
Paul W. Kinneman of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Paul Kinneman will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and Friday from 8 until 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune – Service 10/22/22
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune of Perryville died last Tuesday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st frpm 4 until 8 and Saturday the 22nd from 8...
Allie Raelyn Clark – Service 10/15/22 11 a.m.
Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
Teanette Ann Helm – Service 10/18/22
Teanette Ann Helm of Farmington died on October 5th at the age of 73. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15th at 5 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
