NPR
It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge
KELLY: (Laughter) Who knew?. PFEIFFER: Short Wave is NPR's daily science podcast. And to celebrate, its hosts, Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott are here to - actually, we're going to let them explain what they're here to do. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: Welcome to Gee Golly Whiz Bowl,...
NPR
Young Ukrainians are spreading joy by organizing cleanup parties
War is awful, but war cleanup - one grassroots organization in Ukraine is trying to make it fun by bringing young people from the cities into villages destroyed by fighting. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has more. KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: Sixty-six-year-old Hanna Yurchenko carries a basket full of apples freshly picked from...
NPR
How the Democratic Party is deploying VP Harris before the midterms
Vice President Harris is in Michigan today campaigning with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, of course, is up for reelection. The vice president then heads to California for more campaign events ahead of the midterms. It is a busy time for Vice President Harris. Last weekend, she was in Austin to raise money for the party. Here's what she said to Democrats there.
NPR
Secret Service knew there was a threat at the Capitol long before Jan. 6 insurrection
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig about the Secret Service knowing about the Capitol threat more than a week before the insurrection. Among the biggest revelations to come out of the last select committee hearing on the January 6 attack is new evidence showing the U.S. Secret Service knew there was potential for the day to turn violent. California Congressman and committee member Adam Schiff said the panel obtained nearly a million records from the Secret Service. And here's how he described one tip to the agency.
NPR
April Ryan on her book 'Black Women Will Save the World'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with April Ryan, White House correspondent for TheGrio news website, about her book "Black Women Will Save the World," a tribute to Black women in America. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. April Ryan started covering the White House for American Urban Radio Networks in 1997, and she's held...
NPR
In Montana House race, Republican candidate Ryan Zinke struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
Republican Ryan Zinke should have a big edge in the race to fill a new House seat in GOP-heavy Montana, except that he faced multiple scandals while former President Trump's interior secretary. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Montana is 1 of 6 states adding seats in the U.S. House of Representatives this...
NPR
New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour
THE B-52S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SIMON: "Love Shack" by the B-52s - Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But now the B-52s are about to put the brakes on. They're on the road - without Keith - for their farewell tour.
NPR
What effects the Jan. 6 hearings could have on the midterm elections
The congressional committee investigating the January 6 coup attempt on the Capitol wrapped up its hearings this week. Toward the end, the committee voted to subpoena former President Trump to testify. Here's Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and vice chair of the committee. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ...
NPR
Meet the Twitch streamer creating performance art for hundreds of thousands of viewers
The streamer Jerma985 is creating huge, surreal productions for hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch. After his latest big show, a baseball game between clowns and magicians, we ask how-and why?. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. You could say Jerma985 is something of a performance artist. He creates huge, elaborate, surreal...
NPR
Poet and filmmaker Fatima Asghar's debut novel is 'When We Were Sisters'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to poet and filmmaker Fatimah Asghar about their debut novel, "When We Were Sisters." The mother of Kausar, Aisha and Noreen - the youngest to oldest of three sisters - died years ago. Then one day, their baba, their father dies, too. Let's ask Fatimah Asghar, the author of the new novel "When We Were Sisters," to read from their book, narrated in the voice of the youngest.
NPR
AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.
NPR
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
In this week's StoryCorps, we hear from two gay men who managed to get married in 1971 — long before same-sex marriage was legal. Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
NPR
What LA's city council scandal says about race and political power
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Loyola Marymount University political science professor Chaya Crowder about her research on the dynamics in Los Angeles. We want to go back to a story that has rocked Los Angeles politics, the leaked audio of four Latino civic leaders making disparaging, racist comments about their colleagues and their constituents. On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council Chair Nury Martinez resigned from her seat, and the head of a powerful labor union stepped down as well. And it's a painful episode on any number of levels - the sense of personal betrayal, the revelation of blatant racism and colorism among people once considered allies. But we want to focus on one particular aspect of it - what the controversy tells us about race and political power in Los Angeles. You may recall that the remarks took place during a discussion about redistricting, and the subject was how to maximize Latino political power in the city.
NPR
Robot makes history by testifying before the upper chamber of U.K.'s Parliament
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For the first time in British history, a robot testified in the upper chamber of Parliament. The humanoid robot, named Ai-Da, spoke about the future of artificial intelligence in creative industries. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) AI-DA: Although not alive, I can still create art. FADEL:...
NPR
Morning news brief: Jan. 6 probe, Ukraine's civilian soldiers, Mexico's data leak
The Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump. The U.K. is training Ukrainian civilians to fight against Russia. Mexico is dealing with a massive data leak that uncovered some closely-kept secrets. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The vote to subpoena former President Trump was unanimous. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED CLERK:...
NPR
Anna Badkhen's new essay collection touches on migration and displacement
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Soviet-born writer Anna Badkhen about the birthplace of humankind and global migration. Her new essay collection is called: Bright Unbearable Reality. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The writer Anna Badkhen defines this moment right now that we are all collectively living as a bright, unbearable reality. ANNA...
NPR
Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump
We look at the Georiga Senate debates as well as the Jan. 6 Committee's decision to subpoena former president Donald Trump. Joined now by NPR's senior editor and correspondent, Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: Ron,...
NPR
Many Venezuelan migrants will not qualify for the legal pathway set up to help them enter the U.S.
This week, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new legal pathway for Venezuelan migrants, but many may not qualify because they lack financial sponsors in the U.S.. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The Biden administration announced an agreement with Mexico this week to try to reduce the record number of Venezuelan...
NPR
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack votes to subpoena Trump
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the panel, about the interest the subpoena has generated, and whether former President Donald Trump will comply. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol wants answers from Donald...
NPR
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
Colorado's new congressional district was drawn to be highly competitive. Its election pits a Latina Democrat against a Republican who became a politician to fight environmental injustice. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political...
