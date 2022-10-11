ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

Young Ukrainians are spreading joy by organizing cleanup parties

War is awful, but war cleanup - one grassroots organization in Ukraine is trying to make it fun by bringing young people from the cities into villages destroyed by fighting. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has more. KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: Sixty-six-year-old Hanna Yurchenko carries a basket full of apples freshly picked from...
NPR

How the Democratic Party is deploying VP Harris before the midterms

Vice President Harris is in Michigan today campaigning with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, of course, is up for reelection. The vice president then heads to California for more campaign events ahead of the midterms. It is a busy time for Vice President Harris. Last weekend, she was in Austin to raise money for the party. Here's what she said to Democrats there.
NPR

Secret Service knew there was a threat at the Capitol long before Jan. 6 insurrection

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig about the Secret Service knowing about the Capitol threat more than a week before the insurrection. Among the biggest revelations to come out of the last select committee hearing on the January 6 attack is new evidence showing the U.S. Secret Service knew there was potential for the day to turn violent. California Congressman and committee member Adam Schiff said the panel obtained nearly a million records from the Secret Service. And here's how he described one tip to the agency.
NPR

April Ryan on her book 'Black Women Will Save the World'

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with April Ryan, White House correspondent for TheGrio news website, about her book "Black Women Will Save the World," a tribute to Black women in America. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. April Ryan started covering the White House for American Urban Radio Networks in 1997, and she's held...
NPR

New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour

THE B-52S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SIMON: "Love Shack" by the B-52s - Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But now the B-52s are about to put the brakes on. They're on the road - without Keith - for their farewell tour.
NPR

What effects the Jan. 6 hearings could have on the midterm elections

The congressional committee investigating the January 6 coup attempt on the Capitol wrapped up its hearings this week. Toward the end, the committee voted to subpoena former President Trump to testify. Here's Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and vice chair of the committee. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ...
NPR

Poet and filmmaker Fatima Asghar's debut novel is 'When We Were Sisters'

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to poet and filmmaker Fatimah Asghar about their debut novel, "When We Were Sisters." The mother of Kausar, Aisha and Noreen - the youngest to oldest of three sisters - died years ago. Then one day, their baba, their father dies, too. Let's ask Fatimah Asghar, the author of the new novel "When We Were Sisters," to read from their book, narrated in the voice of the youngest.
NPR

AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.
NPR

How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971

In this week's StoryCorps, we hear from two gay men who managed to get married in 1971 — long before same-sex marriage was legal. Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
NPR

What LA's city council scandal says about race and political power

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Loyola Marymount University political science professor Chaya Crowder about her research on the dynamics in Los Angeles. We want to go back to a story that has rocked Los Angeles politics, the leaked audio of four Latino civic leaders making disparaging, racist comments about their colleagues and their constituents. On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council Chair Nury Martinez resigned from her seat, and the head of a powerful labor union stepped down as well. And it's a painful episode on any number of levels - the sense of personal betrayal, the revelation of blatant racism and colorism among people once considered allies. But we want to focus on one particular aspect of it - what the controversy tells us about race and political power in Los Angeles. You may recall that the remarks took place during a discussion about redistricting, and the subject was how to maximize Latino political power in the city.
NPR

Morning news brief: Jan. 6 probe, Ukraine's civilian soldiers, Mexico's data leak

The Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump. The U.K. is training Ukrainian civilians to fight against Russia. Mexico is dealing with a massive data leak that uncovered some closely-kept secrets. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The vote to subpoena former President Trump was unanimous. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED CLERK:...
NPR

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack votes to subpoena Trump

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the panel, about the interest the subpoena has generated, and whether former President Donald Trump will comply. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol wants answers from Donald...
NPR

Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat

Colorado's new congressional district was drawn to be highly competitive. Its election pits a Latina Democrat against a Republican who became a politician to fight environmental injustice. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political...
