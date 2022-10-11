Kaia Gerber Gets Casual in Navy Blue Vest, Oversized Tee & Black Asics Sneakers

Kaia Gerber kept things casual for a recent outing.

The model stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday with her pup and an iced matcha drink. She walked around the sunny city in an oversized navy blue vest with several large pockets. Gerber added a large dark gray tee under the vest and paired the top with spandex shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses and a dainty gold necklace. She also wore black headphones for her walk.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber added a pair of comfortable sneakers to complete the outfit. She wore black Asics running shoes paired with tall black socks. Her sneakers featured black laces as well as black mesh and soles. Though Asics tends to cater towards runners, some sneaker fanatics throw the brand on for simple outings like Gerber’s. Bella Hadid is another model who favors Asics and has worn sneakers from the brand on multiple occasions.

For footwear, Gerber often keeps her styles classic and casual, much like this outfit. The model can regularly be seen in white Vans or Converse sneakers, as well as neutral boots and loafers by Alohas, Celine and Dr. Martens. For more formal events, she frequently wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals in similar shades, as well as metallic tones, by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

