This Eerie Horror Short Discovers There's Something in the Silence

In horror, it’s often the most simple premise that makes for the most potent frights. That’s definitely the case for short film There’s Something in the Silence, about a woman who suspects her new hearing aids might be tuned into a supernatural frequency. Even more impressive, the...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Heather Langenkamp wants Nightmare on Elm Street to get the Halloween reboot treatment. Tenoch Huerta hopes Namor gets people talking in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, a glimpse at the She-Hulk finale, and behind the scenes on Madame Web. To me, my spoilers!. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In a...
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’

The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Robbie Coltrane’s Message To ‘Harry Potter’ Fans: “I’ll Not Be Here, Sadly, But Hagrid Will”

Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, died today at the age of 72. And though many Harry Potter fans these days have complicated feelings when it comes to The Boy Who Lived’s legacy—which has been forever tarnished by author J.K. Rowling’s openly transphobic views—it’s hard not to feel the loss of a great actor who embodied a significant role in so many childhoods. But current and former fans can find solace in words from Coltrane himself. Hagrid was a gentle (half) giant who always had a word of comfort for...
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character

In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny

You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
A Major Star Wars Legend Could Be Joining the MCU

Disney+’s Percy Jackson show has found a few more gods. Warrior Nun returns for season 2 in a new trailer. Plus, another look at the new Little Mermaid, and what’s coming on Stargirl, Reginald the Vampire, and more. Spoilers, away!. Thunderbolts. Both Jeff Sneider and /Film independently report...
Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies

Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the releases of “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and other major Marvel properties. As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another...
Get a Look at the Wild Kingdom Hearts Animated Series That Never Was

Despite Kingdom Hearts’ seemingly endless capacity to continue existing, its relationship with Disney beyond the literal games themselves has always been a little distant—at least on the Disney side of things. You’re not going to see Sora in the theme parks perhaps any time soon, but once upon a time that wasn’t always going to be the case.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre

There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
