Gizmodo
This Eerie Horror Short Discovers There's Something in the Silence
In horror, it’s often the most simple premise that makes for the most potent frights. That’s definitely the case for short film There’s Something in the Silence, about a woman who suspects her new hearing aids might be tuned into a supernatural frequency. Even more impressive, the...
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Heather Langenkamp wants Nightmare on Elm Street to get the Halloween reboot treatment. Tenoch Huerta hopes Namor gets people talking in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, a glimpse at the She-Hulk finale, and behind the scenes on Madame Web. To me, my spoilers!. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Robbie Coltrane’s Message To ‘Harry Potter’ Fans: “I’ll Not Be Here, Sadly, But Hagrid Will”
Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, died today at the age of 72. And though many Harry Potter fans these days have complicated feelings when it comes to The Boy Who Lived’s legacy—which has been forever tarnished by author J.K. Rowling’s openly transphobic views—it’s hard not to feel the loss of a great actor who embodied a significant role in so many childhoods. But current and former fans can find solace in words from Coltrane himself. Hagrid was a gentle (half) giant who always had a word of comfort for...
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spin-off shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
Gizmodo
A Major Star Wars Legend Could Be Joining the MCU
Disney+’s Percy Jackson show has found a few more gods. Warrior Nun returns for season 2 in a new trailer. Plus, another look at the new Little Mermaid, and what’s coming on Stargirl, Reginald the Vampire, and more. Spoilers, away!. Thunderbolts. Both Jeff Sneider and /Film independently report...
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies
Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the releases of “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and other major Marvel properties. As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans praise a wildly unpredictable streaming exclusive nobody has seen
Loving couples in horror movies are a dying breed for the most part, and a new film in the genre which has gone under the radar is currently giving audiences significant food for thought. Bought at an auction by Paramount following an extensive studio bidding war, Significant Other finally made...
Gizmodo
Get a Look at the Wild Kingdom Hearts Animated Series That Never Was
Despite Kingdom Hearts’ seemingly endless capacity to continue existing, its relationship with Disney beyond the literal games themselves has always been a little distant—at least on the Disney side of things. You’re not going to see Sora in the theme parks perhaps any time soon, but once upon a time that wasn’t always going to be the case.
Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Shared Her Thoughts About A Voyager Movie With Us Just Before Alex Kurtzman Teased Her Live-Action Return
Star Trek actress Kate Mulgrew shared some thoughts on a Voyager movie not long before the franchise announced efforts to bring her back to live-action.
Barney the purple dinosaur was the role of his life. Then came the haters.
“Barney & Friends” was a mainstay of daytime television in the early 1990s, making a star out of the title character: a purple anthropomorphic T. rex who extolled the virtues of love, kindness and cleaning up your toys. The character was an avatar of goodness, endearing himself to countless...
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
