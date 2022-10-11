ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL, police investigate Davante Adams for assault of photographer

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5BFa_0iUhAoIK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was visibly upset as he left the field after a collision with fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow snuffed out a chance to win the game. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

The photographer contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., just minutes after the game ended.

Draymond Green apologizes after leaked footage shows attack on Jordan Poole: ‘I was wrong’

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him and went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

The Chiefs said the photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirmed to Nexstar’s WDAF Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions.

Adams later apologized for his actions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police: Boy, 13, dead in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WDTN

13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
WDTN

Suspect arrested 5 months after fatal Riverside shooting

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Riverside has been arrested after spending several months on the run. According to the Miami Valley Jails website, Jamar Allen Hayes was arrested on Thursday, October 13 for several charges of murder, felonious assault and illegal discharge of a firearm among other charges. […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar#Wdaf
WDTN

10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Missing Ohio woman identified in 1994 Indiana cold case

Investigators have determined that human remains found under a bridge in Hancock County, Indiana, nearly 30 years ago belonged to a 34-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing in 1996, authorities announced Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is now trying to learn more about Doreen M. Tiedman, the Cleveland woman whose remains were recently identified with help from genealogy DNA testing at an Indiana lab.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy