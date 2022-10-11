Read full article on original website
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
Indiana Rep Jackie Walorski's SUV is found to be at fault in head-on crash that killed four: Staffer, 27, crossed the center line while attempting to overtake flat bed truck on rural road
A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday. A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it...
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
killed in World War II POW camp, Army Pfc. Ferguson accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week that Army Pfc. John L. Ferguson, 20, of Flanagan, Illinois, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
'Massive trauma' found on 1,000-year-old South American mummies
Around 1,000 years ago, two men in South America were likely murdered in cold blood — one getting stabbed in the back and the other experiencing severe neck trauma, according to a new analysis of their mummified remains. Behaving more like detectives than academics, a research team scanned three...
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away
NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."
Army Pfc. Little Bear accounted for from Korean War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, South Dakota, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
The US Navy's new high-tech aircraft launcher is being prepped for deployment on France's new nuclear-powered carrier
France's new carrier will be considerably larger than Charles de Gaulle, giving the French navy the distinction of operating a "supercarrier."
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal
World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
WWI German U-boat discovered off US coast 100 years after it sank
The wreck of a WWI German U-boat sunk by the U.S. Navy in 1922 has been discovered off the East Coast of the United States, about 40 miles off Virginia and at a depth of about 400 feet.
6,000-year-old skull found in cave in Taiwan possibly confirms legend of Indigenous tribe
A team of researchers with members from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam found a 6,000-year-old skull and femur bones in a cave in a mountainous part of Taiwan that might prove the existence of an ancient Indigenous tribe. In their paper published in the journal World Archaeology, the group describes the skull, where it was found and what it might represent.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy
A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
Jagdtiger: The German Tank Destroyer That Was Both Devastating and Problematic
Throughout the Second World War, the Wehrmacht used some of the best equipment of the era. This was largely due to the fact the German Führer wanted the country’s military to be the largest and most fearsome in the world. Among the most devastating (and issue-ridden) tank destroyers to be developed during this time was the Jagdtiger – officially known as the Panzerjäger Tiger Ausf. B – which saw service on both the Western and Eastern Fronts during the conflict.
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
