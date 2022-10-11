Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered...
beckerspayer.com
Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes
Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
beckerspayer.com
Humana Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4M in overpayments: OIG audit
HumanaChoice Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4 million in overpayments from CMS, according to an audit from the HHS Office of the Inspector General. The audit, published Oct. 4, examined nine diagnostic codes determined to be high risk for miscoding. The inspector general found for 207 of the 270 sampled enrollee years, the diagnosis codes the Medicare Advantage plan submitted to CMS were not supported by medical records.
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
Medicare Advantage star ratings fall
Medicare administrators released Medicare Advantage plan star ratings Thursday, revealing the average rating for the private plans has fallen compared to last year. Why it matters: The Medicare enrollment period kicks off Oct. 15 and roughly half of the 59 million eligible Medicare beneficiaries are expected to enroll in private Medicare plans.
Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans
Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all program,” said Melissa Brenner, a broker in Charlotte, North Carolina. “You don’t want to look at a zero plan and just enroll in it.” Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program for people who are age 65 and older or have certain disabilities. The annual enrollment window for 2023 Medicare Advantage coverage opens next week.
Mecklenburg’s food stamp delays catch eye of legal advocates as immigrants still wait
After Mecklenburg County still had delays, The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy asked, via tweet, if anyone was facing problems with their applications to contact them.
healthleadersmedia.com
Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson
Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
beckerspayer.com
14 payers entering, exiting markets
With the Medicare annual enrollment period quickly approaching, payers nationwide are greatly expanding Medicare Advantage plans and benefits. These are 14 recent payer moves to exit or enter new markets reported by Becker's since Oct. 1:. Bright Health said Oct. 11 it is exiting the individual and family markets in...
Report: CVS Mulls Purchase of Healthcare Provider Cano
Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
beckerspayer.com
Judge upholds Florida Medicaid's gender-affirming care ban
Florida can continue to bar the state's Medicaid program from reimbursing patients for most forms of gender-affirming care, Politico reported Oct. 12. Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from transgender rights groups to stop the state's rule from taking effect, according to the report. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration finalized rules in August stating that Medicaid does not cover services for treatments such as puberty-blocking medications, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
Explainer-How a U.S. rule on independent contracting will affect workers, businesses
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor.
Medicare Advantage projected annual premium decreases for 2023 plans
As inflation spirals and the price of basic goods and services continues to rise, the cost of one popular program affecting 30 million seniors and people with disabilities is steadily going down. The projected average premium for 2023 Medicare Advantage plans declined nearly 8%, to $18 a month, from the...
beckerspayer.com
AmeriHealth Caritas taps Ash Hanson as chief human resources officer
AmeriHealth Caritas has named Ash Hanson as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, the payer said Oct. 10. Ms. Hanson joins AmeriHealth from food services, uniforms and facilities provider Aramark. She was most recently the company's chief diversity and sustainability officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. AmeriHealth Caritas...
beckerspayer.com
10 providers seeking payer contracting talent
Ten providers — including Advocate Aurora Health and Norton Healthcare — recently posted job listings seeking leaders in payer contracting and relations. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill.,...
MedCity News
Pennsylvania pharmacy owner must pay $4M for “no questions asked” oxycodone sales
An owner of a neighborhood pharmacy in Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $4.1 million to resolve his civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act. Mitchell Spivack, 63, operated a small pharmacy for more than 30 years in Philadelphia, and by 2016 was the largest purchaser of oxycodone among retail pharmacies in the entire state, the Department of Justice said Tuesday in a news release. He developed a “no questions asked” reputation for distributing oxycodone and other opioids, according to the DOJ.
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health's insurance exit spells bad news for Colorado's health plan reform
A Colorado health insurance purchasing alliance will not be able to offer plans in 2023 after Bright Health said it is ending its individual and group insurance business, the Colorado Sun reported Oct. 12. Bright Health is the carrier for Peak Health Alliance, which allows members of a community to...
beckerspayer.com
Here's how large payers' Medicare Advantage ratings compare to last year
Aetna, Centene, Cigna and Elevance Health saw their median Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2023 go down, while Humana and UnitedHealthcare maintained their averages from 2022. CMS released 2023 ratings Oct. 6. The average star rating among plans, weighted by enrollment, was 4.15 stars, down from 4.37 stars in 2022,...
Health-Insurance Price Hikes Loom With ACA Open Enrollment
The Affordable Care Act’s open-enrollment season starts Nov. 1 and lasts through January 15, 2023, in most U.S. states. During that time individuals and families can browse various health-insurance plans and choose the ones that best suit their needs. That’s the boilerplate outlook. The reality is that Americans can...
