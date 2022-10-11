ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes

Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
HEALTH INSURANCE
beckerspayer.com

Humana Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4M in overpayments: OIG audit

HumanaChoice Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4 million in overpayments from CMS, according to an audit from the HHS Office of the Inspector General. The audit, published Oct. 4, examined nine diagnostic codes determined to be high risk for miscoding. The inspector general found for 207 of the 270 sampled enrollee years, the diagnosis codes the Medicare Advantage plan submitted to CMS were not supported by medical records.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼

Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios

Medicare Advantage star ratings fall

Medicare administrators released Medicare Advantage plan star ratings Thursday, revealing the average rating for the private plans has fallen compared to last year. Why it matters: The Medicare enrollment period kicks off Oct. 15 and roughly half of the 59 million eligible Medicare beneficiaries are expected to enroll in private Medicare plans.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all program,” said Melissa Brenner, a broker in Charlotte, North Carolina. “You don’t want to look at a zero plan and just enroll in it.” Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program for people who are age 65 and older or have certain disabilities. The annual enrollment window for 2023 Medicare Advantage coverage opens next week.
ECONOMY
healthleadersmedia.com

Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson

Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
ECONOMY
beckerspayer.com

14 payers entering, exiting markets

With the Medicare annual enrollment period quickly approaching, payers nationwide are greatly expanding Medicare Advantage plans and benefits. These are 14 recent payer moves to exit or enter new markets reported by Becker's since Oct. 1:. Bright Health said Oct. 11 it is exiting the individual and family markets in...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Report: CVS Mulls Purchase of Healthcare Provider Cano

Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

Judge upholds Florida Medicaid's gender-affirming care ban

Florida can continue to bar the state's Medicaid program from reimbursing patients for most forms of gender-affirming care, Politico reported Oct. 12. Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from transgender rights groups to stop the state's rule from taking effect, according to the report. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration finalized rules in August stating that Medicaid does not cover services for treatments such as puberty-blocking medications, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

AmeriHealth Caritas taps Ash Hanson as chief human resources officer

AmeriHealth Caritas has named Ash Hanson as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, the payer said Oct. 10. Ms. Hanson joins AmeriHealth from food services, uniforms and facilities provider Aramark. She was most recently the company's chief diversity and sustainability officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. AmeriHealth Caritas...
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

10 providers seeking payer contracting talent

Ten providers — including Advocate Aurora Health and Norton Healthcare — recently posted job listings seeking leaders in payer contracting and relations. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill.,...
JOBS
MedCity News

Pennsylvania pharmacy owner must pay $4M for “no questions asked” oxycodone sales

An owner of a neighborhood pharmacy in Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $4.1 million to resolve his civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act. Mitchell Spivack, 63, operated a small pharmacy for more than 30 years in Philadelphia, and by 2016 was the largest purchaser of oxycodone among retail pharmacies in the entire state, the Department of Justice said Tuesday in a news release. He developed a “no questions asked” reputation for distributing oxycodone and other opioids, according to the DOJ.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Here's how large payers' Medicare Advantage ratings compare to last year

Aetna, Centene, Cigna and Elevance Health saw their median Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2023 go down, while Humana and UnitedHealthcare maintained their averages from 2022. CMS released 2023 ratings Oct. 6. The average star rating among plans, weighted by enrollment, was 4.15 stars, down from 4.37 stars in 2022,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Health-Insurance Price Hikes Loom With ACA Open Enrollment

The Affordable Care Act’s open-enrollment season starts Nov. 1 and lasts through January 15, 2023, in most U.S. states. During that time individuals and families can browse various health-insurance plans and choose the ones that best suit their needs. That’s the boilerplate outlook. The reality is that Americans can...
HEALTH

