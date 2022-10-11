Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
4 sent to hospital after U of I fraternity structure collapse
MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday – this time it’s greek row. Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members, collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says...
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found 'hungry and exhausted' after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
KHQ Right Now
Water main break closes Grimes Way in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - A water main break has forced the closure of Grimes way from Lincoln to Stadium Way. Crews are working on the problem, but it's unknown how long the street will be closed at this time.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Shoshone News Press
SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man
A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care
A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
$97 Million Community Park Master Plan Approved by Lewiston City Council
LEWISTON - On Monday October 10th, the Lewiston City Council voted unanimously to approve the Community Park Recreation Master Plan. While approval of the Master Plan maps out future park development, it does not approve any spending towards the park. Any related expenditures will be approved by the council over time in a multiyear park development process.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman's First Traffic Circles (Not Roundabouts) Set To Open Next Week
Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.
