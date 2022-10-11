Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO