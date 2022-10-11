ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

4 sent to hospital after U of I fraternity structure collapse

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday – this time it’s greek row. Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members, collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity

Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Moscow, ID
Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Water main break closes Grimes Way in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. - A water main break has forced the closure of Grimes way from Lincoln to Stadium Way. Crews are working on the problem, but it's unknown how long the street will be closed at this time.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraternity#Accident#The University Of Idaho#Gritman Medical Center
Shoshone News Press

SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man

A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks

KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care

A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
pullmanradio.com

Pullman’s First Traffic Circles (Not Roundabouts) Set To Open Next Week

Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy