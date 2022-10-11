ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
NFL Analysis Network

1 Stat That Should Make Rams Fans Panic About Matthew Stafford

Being the defending Super Bowl champions and attempting to repeat is not easy and the Los Angeles Rams are learning that the hard way. It puts a target on your back as you will receive every team’s best performance, as they want to knock off the champs. You have to be on your game and thus far, the Rams have not been.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Rams Still Open To Bringing Back Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Los Angeles Rams have sputtered out of the gates during the 2022 NFL season. The defending Super Bowl champions may be suffering from the dreaded hangover, as they have struggled to find any consistency in any facet of the game. Offensively is where things are most concerning. The Rams...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Carson Wentz
NFL Analysis Network

3 Teams Mentioned As Trade Suitors For Panthers’ DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers made a major change this week as they fired head coach Matt Rhule. He signed an unprecedented seven-year contract with the team but only made it through five games into Year 3 before a change was made. The writing seemed to be on the wall when it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Analysis Network

Rams Receive Concerning injury Update On Donald, Kupp

Week 5 was not kind to the Los Angeles Rams as they were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 22-10. It dropped their record to 2-3 on the season as they are struggling to find any traction on offense, defense or special teams. Luckily for the Rams, Week 6 presents them...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

49ers’ Nick Bosa Leads Entire NFL In This Intriguing Stat So Far

The San Francisco 49ers look like they have begun straightening out the ship after a rocky start to the 2022 season. Losing starting quarterback Trey Lance was a big blow, as they spent the entire offense remodeling the offense around his skill set after having Jimmy Garoppolo under center the last few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Usc#Gm
NFL Analysis Network

4 Stats Show How Dominant Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Was In Week 5

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys picked up another impressive victory in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. While the game was technically on the road, you wouldn’t know it with how many Cowboy fans were there to cheer on their team. This was...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy