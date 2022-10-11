Read full article on original website
This Bills-Panthers Trade Sends Christian McCaffrey To Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills continued with their winning ways in Week 5, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo did exactly what you are supposed to do as a Super Bowl favorite, taking full advantage of a Steelers team that was dealing with some injuries on defense and had a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett making his first career start.
This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
1 Stat That Should Cause Major Concern For Packers, Aaron Rodgers
Heading into the 2022 regular season, the Green Bay Packers knew that there would be some kinks to work out with their offense. While they were able to lock down a contract extension with Aaron Rodgers, he lost some important weapons in the offseason. Davante Adams being traded to the...
1 Stat That Should Make Rams Fans Panic About Matthew Stafford
Being the defending Super Bowl champions and attempting to repeat is not easy and the Los Angeles Rams are learning that the hard way. It puts a target on your back as you will receive every team’s best performance, as they want to knock off the champs. You have to be on your game and thus far, the Rams have not been.
Rams Still Open To Bringing Back Odell Beckham Jr.?
The Los Angeles Rams have sputtered out of the gates during the 2022 NFL season. The defending Super Bowl champions may be suffering from the dreaded hangover, as they have struggled to find any consistency in any facet of the game. Offensively is where things are most concerning. The Rams...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
3 Teams Mentioned As Trade Suitors For Panthers’ DJ Moore
The Carolina Panthers made a major change this week as they fired head coach Matt Rhule. He signed an unprecedented seven-year contract with the team but only made it through five games into Year 3 before a change was made. The writing seemed to be on the wall when it...
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Rams Receive Concerning injury Update On Donald, Kupp
Week 5 was not kind to the Los Angeles Rams as they were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 22-10. It dropped their record to 2-3 on the season as they are struggling to find any traction on offense, defense or special teams. Luckily for the Rams, Week 6 presents them...
49ers’ Nick Bosa Leads Entire NFL In This Intriguing Stat So Far
The San Francisco 49ers look like they have begun straightening out the ship after a rocky start to the 2022 season. Losing starting quarterback Trey Lance was a big blow, as they spent the entire offense remodeling the offense around his skill set after having Jimmy Garoppolo under center the last few years.
4 Stats Show How Dominant Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Was In Week 5
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys picked up another impressive victory in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. While the game was technically on the road, you wouldn’t know it with how many Cowboy fans were there to cheer on their team. This was...
1 Crazy Statistic For Browns’ Nick Chubb Through 5 Weeks
Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns are doing their best to stay afloat until they can get Deshaun Watson back in the lineup as their starting quarterback. The team is currently 2-3, but had a few breaks gone their way, they would easily have a winning record, if not be undefeated.
