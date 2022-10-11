Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
WBKO
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th. The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses...
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
wnky.com
Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
WBKO
Rockin' Trick or Treat Event taking place at the Bowling Green Ballpark, Oct. 27th
Meet Douglas Tait this Saturday at Skeleton's Lair Scream Park. The man behind different horror mask will be dressing in the Jason Voorhees costume at the Skeleton's Lair Scream Park this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Far Off Broadway Players presents 'Ghost Stories' at the Historic Plaza Theatre. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WBKO
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
WBKO
This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman, General Manager of Hilltopper Sports Properties and Development Chair for the JASCKY Board of Directors. Chris’ favorite thing about JA is “the impact JA has on grade school children that creates lasting impressions.” He also said, “My goal and main focus as the Development Chair for JA is to raise the awareness of the importance of Junior Achievement in South Central Kentucky to our community corporate partners.”
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
WBKO
Bristow Elementary opens adaptive playground
WBKO
Aviation Heritage Park hosts open cockpit day Oct. 15th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park is hosting an open cockpit day on Saturday, October 15th. The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. “We restore the...
WBKO
VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Scout
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
WBKO
Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
WBKO
SKYCTC campus in Glasgow receives #1 for best Registered Nursing program in KY, BG campus ranked #3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has some big news!. The school was recently ranked number one and number three Best Registered Nursing programs in the state of Kentucky. The main campus in Bowling Green received the number three rank and the campus in Glasgow received the number one spot.
spectrumnews1.com
Beloved Bowling Green Little League coach who died unexpectedly honored by community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A cherished little league baseball coach, Rick Kelley left more than home-runs on the scoreboard. He taught kids to take a swing at life. Family, friends, and former athletes packed a Bowling Green baseball field Thursday, Oct. 13 to share stories and celebrate a man who they say made a significant influence on the city.
WBKO
View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will have a pre-game concert at WKU
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Poppy's Field Trip: Foundation Christian Academy!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian...
WBKO
Bowling Green sweeps the 4th Region Boys and Girls Championship Games
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green boys and girls soccer teams defeated the Greenwood boys and girls in the 4th Region Championship games to advance to their respective 2022 State Tournaments. In the boy’s matchup, the Purples took a 1-0 lead after scoring in the 17th minute. Three...
WBKO
Bowling Green Fire Department hosts annual Honor Guard Basic Camp
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Bowling Green Fire Department is hosting its annual Honor Guard Basic Camp. The training is open to all police, fire, and EMS organizations and held at the department’s training center. Rob Gilliam, Deputy Chief, BGFD said, “By the end of the...
WBKO
View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal set to take WKU’s South Lawn by storm as DJ Diesal prior to October 21st football game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hilltopper fans are in for a big treat on October 21st when Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performs a pre-game concert on WKU’s South Lawn. “The easiest way to say it is who doesn’t love Shaq?”. Performing as DJ Diesel,...
WBKO
VIDEO: Karate academy opens its doors after tornado damage repair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Marty Eubsnks World Champion Karate Academy will hold a grand opening event Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. The academy was damaged by the December 2021 tornadoes.
