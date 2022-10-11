ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

This week's JA People of Action features Chris Freeman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman, General Manager of Hilltopper Sports Properties and Development Chair for the JASCKY Board of Directors. Chris’ favorite thing about JA is “the impact JA has on grade school children that creates lasting impressions.” He also said, “My goal and main focus as the Development Chair for JA is to raise the awareness of the importance of Junior Achievement in South Central Kentucky to our community corporate partners.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bristow Elementary opens adaptive playground

WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Aviation Heritage Park hosts open cockpit day Oct. 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park is hosting an open cockpit day on Saturday, October 15th. The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. “We restore the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Scout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight

WARREN COUNTY, KY

