BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman, General Manager of Hilltopper Sports Properties and Development Chair for the JASCKY Board of Directors. Chris’ favorite thing about JA is “the impact JA has on grade school children that creates lasting impressions.” He also said, “My goal and main focus as the Development Chair for JA is to raise the awareness of the importance of Junior Achievement in South Central Kentucky to our community corporate partners.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO