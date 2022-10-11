Read full article on original website
Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
PHOTO GALLERY: 100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts
Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
Crews battle flames at Moore brewery
Moore and Oklahoma City fire departments battled a building fire Friday morning near I-35 and Northwest 27th Street. Officials say the 1774 Brewery caught fire around 5:30 a.m. The fire started in the brewery and spread to the rest of the building. Crews say no one was hurt. They believe...
'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
OHP responding to box truck crash in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a multi-car crash that left one man injured in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the crash occurred on I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. Officers say a box truck crashed into a previously crashed sedan and rolled down a hill. The driver of...
Community members honored at Edmond Hall of Fame
EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond Public Schools is honoring community members who have given back to the district. The Edmond Public Schools Foundation held its Hall of Fame event on Tuesday night. The Hall of Fame featured a sunset picnic, entertainment, and a silent auction raising money for the foundation. Their...
$110M targeted to improve rural health care in 43 states
(TND) — More than $110 million is being sent to rural communities nationwide to bolster their access to health care and healthy food. The money will help around 200 towns, hospitals, food banks and more, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “It makes a huge impact for people living...
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
Deadline to register to vote in the Oklahoma November election is midnight
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The clock is ticking. Oklahomans have until midnight to register to vote in the November elections. Many local groups are encouraging you to get out and make your voice heard. "This vote will determine our next Governor, our two U.S. Senators, congressional districts are...
PHOTOS: University of Oklahoma to debut new alternate uniform against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma football team will debut a new alternate uniform on Saturday against Kansas. The new alternate uniform was designed by a group of OU student-athletes to emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to improve society. The uniform has been in...
Fentanyl explosion: OCSO seizes 7 times more fentanyl in 2022 than 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A dangerous and extremely lethal drug is on the rise in Oklahoma County. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, deputies have already seized more than 29 pounds of fentanyl in the first 9 months of the year. In all of...
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
'It's a tragedy all the way around': OCSO arrests woman for murder after stabbing neighbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday, releasing more information about a stabbing that happened in Spencer on Thursday afternoon that left a woman dead. OCSO identified the victim as 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade and the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla McNeal. The...
