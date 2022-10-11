ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts

Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating With Ortho Central

We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
HEALTH
okcfox.com

Crews battle flames at Moore brewery

Moore and Oklahoma City fire departments battled a building fire Friday morning near I-35 and Northwest 27th Street. Officials say the 1774 Brewery caught fire around 5:30 a.m. The fire started in the brewery and spread to the rest of the building. Crews say no one was hurt. They believe...
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

BBQ Fun With What's Going On

Get out and enjoy the fall weather, from Movies, Celebrations, and BBQ. It's What's Going On in the metro and Beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP responding to box truck crash in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a multi-car crash that left one man injured in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the crash occurred on I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. Officers say a box truck crashed into a previously crashed sedan and rolled down a hill. The driver of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Community members honored at Edmond Hall of Fame

EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond Public Schools is honoring community members who have given back to the district. The Edmond Public Schools Foundation held its Hall of Fame event on Tuesday night. The Hall of Fame featured a sunset picnic, entertainment, and a silent auction raising money for the foundation. Their...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

You're Invited to RV and Treat with Wade's RV

Wade's RV invites you to RV and Treat, plus expert help winterizing your RV and a deal of the day. Wade's RV is located at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

$110M targeted to improve rural health care in 43 states

(TND) — More than $110 million is being sent to rural communities nationwide to bolster their access to health care and healthy food. The money will help around 200 towns, hospitals, food banks and more, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “It makes a huge impact for people living...
ANADARKO, OK
okcfox.com

OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
SPENCER, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: University of Oklahoma to debut new alternate uniform against Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma football team will debut a new alternate uniform on Saturday against Kansas. The new alternate uniform was designed by a group of OU student-athletes to emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to improve society. The uniform has been in...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
STILLWATER, OK

