Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Volunteers wanted for Harrisburg tree planting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Crash no longer closing Lampeter Road in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police and fire officials responded to a commercial truck crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East, according to police. Police said Lampeter […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania

A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA

