4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLititz, PA
Lancaster Restaurant Highlight: Altana on 26 East King Street [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Here's What a Soda Wall Looks Like (And Where to Get Unique Sweets in Lititz, PA)Melissa FrostLititz, PA
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster is Celebrating its 40th Anniversary this WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
Here's What a Soda Wall Looks Like (And Where to Get Unique Sweets in Lititz, PA)
If you didn't get your fill of Lancaster County corn during the harvest season, don't worry - there's a sweet corn soda waiting for you in the heart of Lititz, PA. The local small business Candy*ology has the most impressive selection of quirky, odd and sweet treats I've ever seen. What really got to me when I visited, was their soda wall.
Clean Eatz restaurant opening in Cumberland County near Trader Joe’s
A health-oriented restaurant chain is branching out to Cumberland County. Clean Eatz is opening soon at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township with its “healthy meals for your lifestyle,” according to the chain’s website. The restaurants cater to those looking for healthy options to balance protein,...
abc27.com
Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
Lancaster Restaurant Highlight: Altana on 26 East King Street [Food & Drink]
It's not often you almost get an entire restaurant to yourself. Usually, I find that this means the food isn't the greatest, but that was not the case this time. It was just the rain.
abc27.com
Volunteers wanted for Harrisburg tree planting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Crash no longer closing Lampeter Road in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police and fire officials responded to a commercial truck crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East, according to police. Police said Lampeter […]
Mechanicsburg hopes to avoid cat-astrophe with new trap-neuter-release program
They begin to emerge as soon as the sun starts to go down, the less-wary younger ones first, with their elders only showing just before it’s fully dark. Creeping out of the underbrush, eyes peeled for any danger, they eventually crowd around a large plate of food – something they’ll hopefully still do when that food is inside a cage trap.
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
abc27.com
New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania
A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
theburgnews.com
Tree for Free: Local environmental organization to hand out 10,000 trees to community
One local organization plans to hand out thousands of trees next week in hopes of making the community a little greener. Harrisburg-based Pasa Sustainable Agriculture will distribute 10,000 trees for free to community members on Oct. 21 during 3rd in the Burg. The giveaway is in partnership with the Chesapeake...
Yianni’s Gyros gives visitors to Hershey’s new market great Greek fare | Mimi’s Picks
There’s a back story to many of the storefronts that have opened on the upper level at the new Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. Take Yianni’s Gyros, for instance. Located just to the left as you walk in from the parking lot on the west side of the building, the stand has sprung from generations of Greek cooking.
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
