New Plan For Monmouth Commerce Warehouses

The new version of warehouse plans will be for property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Oak Glen Road. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

HOWELL – The Monmouth Commerce Center warehouses were denied by the Planning Board but now they are back with a modified, smaller plan.

The application first submitted by property owners Lawrence Katz and Felix Pflaster for Monmouth Commerce Center, LLC dates back to 2018. After a series of hearings, the Howell Planning Board rejected the proposal calling for 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space.

The developer sued the board, claiming its denial was “arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable.” The case made its way up to the New Jersey Appellate Division, which said that the Planning Board’s denial should stay.

Many local residents have made it clear they object to what they perceive as a mega-warehouse in their neighborhoods. The proposed location sits at the intersection of Randolph Road and Oak Glen Road and has been unoccupied for approximately 40-45 years.

An ordinance passed by the governing body just months ago could have stopped the developer from refiling a revised warehouse application at the same location.

Monmouth Commerce Center’s proposed warehouse location is now in the Special Economic Development zone.

According to Attorney Meryl Gonchar, who represents the developer, her client submitted their revised application before Howell passed its new zoning laws.

“We are proceeding under law under the terms of the ordinance as it existed at the time the application was deemed complete,” she said.

Critics of the plan say that Howell should have changed the zoning earlier to block the application.

Gonchar said the developer seeks both preliminary and final major site plan approval and may also require one or two design waivers. There may also be a need for variances related to the buffer between the buildings and its neighbors.

Proposed rendering of the Monmouth Commerce Center. (Screenshot by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

The developer returned to the Planning Board on September 15 to present expert testimony on a revised proposal for the warehouse complex. The new plans were read into the record by Eileen Rubano, Planning Board Secretary.

“The application is different in terms of the numbers, size, design and layout of the buildings, and the number and design of the driveways,” said Gonchar. “Phasing has been eliminated significantly and more of the existing trees are being maintained.”

Gonchar listed other changes in the new application and said she planned to introduce four experts to testify with regards to the proposal. Both an engineer and architect provided preliminary details at the first hearing on the new application.

According to Gonchar, the application previously heard by the planning board called for 1,242,102 square feet of space. The revised proposal reduces that amount by approximately 32 percent, for a total of 940,400 square feet.

Steven R. Cattani, PE, CME of Dynamic Engineering testified on behalf of the applicant regarding the proposal based on the most recent recent plans dated August 17, 2022.

In describing the location, Cattani said the former horse farm also contained buildings that he believed represented a former residence and outbuildings associated with horse operations. Remnants of chicken coops remained in the portion of the property that contained wetlands and streams. Cattani found no evidence that the land had ever been farmed for agricultural purposes.

“We are proposing four warehouse buildings,” said Cattani. “Two buildings would be located along Randolph Road, and then two buildings behind and adjacent to the Metedeconk River.”

The developer does not currently have tenants lined up for the warehousing complex and has no intentions of using the space as a fulfillment center. Instead, the buildings will be utilized for short- and long-term storage of both materials and products.

Three driveways are proposed along Randolph Road, with a truck ingress and egress point at the northwestern portion of the property. Passenger vehicles will enter and leave at a central location on the site.

“The intent was to force all of the truck traffic from the site to the west,” Cattani explained. “They will be traveling west on Randolph Road to County Route 547.”

Trucks and deliveries to the location would operate on a 24/7-day schedule. Cattani estimated the total project would provide jobs to 175-200 employees.

One of the members of the planning board suggested a noise study might be requested because of sounds associated with the 24-hour operation of tractor trailers. Gonchar put her objections to the request on the record.

As part of the proposal, the developer plans to widen Randolph Road and initiate full width pavement restoration. Improvements will also be made on Oak Glen Road at its intersection with Lakewood Road.

“There may be multiple tenants in the buildings,” said Cattani. “They would not fall below the minimum square footage requirements (500 square feet).”

The current application does not include a clause for security fencing; however, it could be later addressed depending on the tenants interested in occupying the space. No goods or materials would be stored outdoors. Tractors or trailers might be parked outside overnight.

Cattani shared further information regarding the berm and stormwater management. He said the developer also intends to keep 40 percent of the site undisturbed. The proposal does however call for the developer to make payment as part of its request for relief associated with the removal of trees onsite.

Architect Kyle Ferrier testified about the design of the four warehouses and said the floorplans were all basically the same. Office space would be located in the front, with loading docks in the rear. Although the warehouses follow the same model, they are proposed to be different sizes.

“The design is pretty typical for this type of facility,” Ferrier said. “It’s a concrete slab on grade with steel columns, steel joists to provide a clear height of 36 feet.”

The buildings themselves would be neutral shades of grey with charcoal blue accent colors according to the architect. A dark grey canopy would be above the entranceway. Highest ceilings planned for the facility would be approximately 10 feet.

Ferrier said the design features met with ordinance requirements related to the architecture. This included no uninterrupted wall lengths greater than 15 feet. Additionally, the maximum spacing between articulation met the 40 feet requirement.

The architect described several other facets, including the roof.

“The entirety of the roof will be sized appropriately to accommodate future solar array,” shared Ferrier. “This would be something we would expect to be installed by the tenant.”

Testimony for the Monmouth Commerce Center application continues at the planning board’s October 20, 2022 meeting.