Deadline to register to vote in the Oklahoma November election is midnight
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The clock is ticking. Oklahomans have until midnight to register to vote in the November elections. Many local groups are encouraging you to get out and make your voice heard. "This vote will determine our next Governor, our two U.S. Senators, congressional districts are...
Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
PHOTO GALLERY: 12 finalists in the mix to be Oklahoma's next Teacher of the Year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
California program paying residents $1,000 to not have a car, watchdog reports
WASHINGTON (TND) — In this week's Waste of the Week, a California program is paying people not to have a car and Oregon is spending nearly $90 million to fund a practically empty pre-K program. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to discuss...
Gov. Stitt issues executive order, appoints John Laws as Secretary of Budget and State CFO
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has appointed John Laws a Secretary of Budget and Statewide Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Secretary of Budget cabinet position has been newly created through an executive order that was dated on Thursday. "John is a well-versed and experienced businessman...
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
'Justice needs to be served': Oklahoma woman left unresponsive on mother's doorstep
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of Britney Harris is searching for answers after the 27 year-old woman was left at her mother's doorstep unresponsive on Oct. 3 at around 10:30 p.m. Harris was taken to the hospital where her medical team put her on life-support. Harris's family...
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency to death row inmate Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency to death row inmate Richard Fairchild on Wednesday. The vote was 4-1. The one vote in favor of clemency came from board member Larry Morris. Fairchild was sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1993 killing of...
Survey reveals Oklahoma's top five favorite Halloween candies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Halloween swiftly nearing, a recent survey has revealed the most popular Halloween candies in the entire nation, as well as breaking down the top picks in each individual state. A study of consumer preferences and trends was done by market research firm, Top Data,...
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
