Oklahoma State

Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
PHOTO GALLERY: 12 finalists in the mix to be Oklahoma's next Teacher of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage

Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
Survey reveals Oklahoma's top five favorite Halloween candies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Halloween swiftly nearing, a recent survey has revealed the most popular Halloween candies in the entire nation, as well as breaking down the top picks in each individual state. A study of consumer preferences and trends was done by market research firm, Top Data,...
