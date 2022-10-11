ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

KPCW

Be aware out there during hunting season

It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
PARK CITY, UT
KTAR.com

Valley forecast to see showers and thunderstorms this weekend

PHOENIX — A weather disturbance from the west is set to hit Arizona this weekend, bringing thunder and showers to many parts of the state. Areas of the Valley could see up to an inch of rain, the bulk of which is expected to fall Saturday evening into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot end to the week! Weekend rain and cooler air

PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring in the Valley!. It doesn't look like we'll hit the triple digits, but it will be close as highs reach the upper 90s again on Friday. Our forecast will stay sunny and dry to end the week, but we're tracking big changes this weekend as our next storm system moves in.
PHOENIX, AZ
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona

Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
ARIZONA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
HOUSE RENT
Aspen Journalism

Aspen Journalism

Aspen, CO
ABOUT

Aspen Journalism is a local, nonprofit and investigative journalism organization in Aspen, Colorado. Our mission is to produce excellent journalism, as well-informed citizens make better decisions and journalism is key to a functioning democracy.

 http://aspenjournalism.org/

