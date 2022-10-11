Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much to build a pipeline to fill the Great Salt Lake?
The idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake has raised eyebrows and made some snicker.
Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood
According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
Be aware out there during hunting season
It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
After two nights alone in Colorado wilderness, injured hiker spotted by train passenger
A 20-something-year-old day hiker was rescued after spending two nights alone and injured in Colorado's remote San Juan County wilderness thanks to being spotted by a passenger on a passing train. According to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, the woman, of Aztec, New Mexico, left for a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren’t something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. “It’s not a good way to leave this world,” Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — We’re saying goodbye to the sunshine and 90s this weekend as rain moves into the desert southwest. Models are trending wetter, with higher rain totals now expected around metro Phoenix, and the arrival time will be mid-late morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour chance for rain in...
KTAR.com
Valley forecast to see showers and thunderstorms this weekend
PHOENIX — A weather disturbance from the west is set to hit Arizona this weekend, bringing thunder and showers to many parts of the state. Areas of the Valley could see up to an inch of rain, the bulk of which is expected to fall Saturday evening into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot end to the week! Weekend rain and cooler air
PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring in the Valley!. It doesn't look like we'll hit the triple digits, but it will be close as highs reach the upper 90s again on Friday. Our forecast will stay sunny and dry to end the week, but we're tracking big changes this weekend as our next storm system moves in.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
Stream restoration projects focused on beavers present ‘unsettled’ issue
State officials are working to address a tension that has arisen alongside the growing popularity of stream restoration projects that aim to keep water on the landscape by mimicking beaver activity. There’s no doubt that North America’s largest rodent is good for riparian ecosystems. By building dams that pool water,...
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Data dashboard: River levels rose this weekend after recent rainfall
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. This weekend’s rainfall boosted local streamflow. River levels in the Roaring Fork basin spiked on Oct. 2 as rain fell on the valley. Below Maroon Creek, the USGS gauge measured streamflow at...
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
utahstories.com
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
