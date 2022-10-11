ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland City Council Bans Gay Conversion Therapy

By Sam Allard
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
Parents in Westerville confused and angered by school district's LGBTQ+ policies.

The City of Cleveland joined Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland Heights Monday evening when City Council passed an ordinance outlawing gay conversion therapy on minors within the city limits.

Co-sponsored by a number of the city's legislators — Brian Mooney, Kerry McCormack, Deborah Gray, Blaine Griffin. Stephanie Howse, Kevin Conwell, Rebecca Maurer, Jasmin Santana and  Jenny Spencer — the bill prohibits mental health professionals from engaging in sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change  efforts with a minor.

The legislation notes that expert bodies, such as the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics have deemed these so-called therapies harmful to mental health.  And it stipulates that "the relevant licensing board, commission, or entity tasked with review of professional conduct" be notified when someone is found guilty of a violation.

The Human Rights Campaign immediately applauded Council's unanimous vote Monday.

“Tonight, the City of Cleveland made it clear that LGBTQ+ young people should be seen, heard, and protected, especially from the harmful, archaic and extensively debunked practice of conversion therapy," a statement from Human Rights Campaign Legal Director Sarah Warbelow read. "HRC thanks Councilmember Kevin Conwell and Council President Blaine Griffin for advancing this ordinance through their respective committees, along with our partner organizations — Equality Ohio, The Trevor Project, and the National Center for Lesbian Rights — for helping to get this lifesaving ban to the finish line. We look forward to Mayor Bibb signing this into law."

Bibb's Public Health Director, David Margolius, wrote on social media that his Department would be "proud to enforce" the prohibition.

Terry Duke
2d ago

So with everything going on this is what Cleveland City Council is concerned with. How about working on something like the car jacking problem

mary123beth
2d ago

Harmful to mental health? What is the harm of encouraging these kids to get gender reassignment when they have no idea or understanding that this is a lifelong choice, not changing your mind on what kind of candy bar they want? The truth of what noone hears is the stats show hundreds commit suicide after the fact. This is a another lie straight from the pit of hell.

Guest
2d ago

Whatever happened to not interfering with the doctor-patient relationship?..is that only important in when an abortion is being done?

