Feeling hungry? Check out this inside look at Dallas pan-Mediterranean restaurant Anise

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Village is a large residential community in Dallas that has been here since the 1970s. They have a country club and last year they added a ton of retail options for residents including Anise.

Anise is the pan-Mediterranean restaurant and wine bar in the Drey Hotel at The Village in Dallas. It features fabulous dishes inspired from all over the Mediterranean: France, Spain, Italy, Morocco, Lebanon, Turkey and more.

Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo wanted to see what Anise was all about and got the rundown from Anise officials.

Watch the video player above for the full tour.

Executive Chef Rene De Leon has worked at some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, including Alinea, the French Laundry, Eleven Madison, Noma and El Celler de Can Roca. In Dallas, he was executive chef of the acclaimed French restaurant Bullion.

Anise’s gorgeous dining room, bar and patios are the best places in Dallas to explore wines from all over the Mediterranean — Sommelier Amelia Henderson loves to share her knowledge and recommendations by the glass or bottle. Did we also mention that wine bottles are half-price on Wednesday nights?!

For more information about Anise, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

