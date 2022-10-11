Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident Just North Of Swedish American Hospital
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Shooting incident in Winnebago County
‘I am a monster’: Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives. “I am a monster and a poison on society,” 42-year-old Shane Bouma said during his sentencing hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. “I am a […]
rockfordscanner.com
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
Two suspects in custody for robbery of Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, third ID’d
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, and “arrangements have been made” to bring the third suspect into custody, police said Friday night. Authorities said the robbery happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street on Janesville’s northeast side. According...
Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges
A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
Freeport man arrested, police find 950 grams of marijuana
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darren Miller, 33, after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street. Freeport Police said officers conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. During the search, police said 950 grams of cannabis was seized. Miller was charged with […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: The Boone County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify the following suspect…
newyorkbeacon.com
Rockford Student Suffers Brain Damage after being Body Slammed by a Cop
A high school student from Rockford, Illinois suffered a skull fracture after being body slammed on the floor by a police officer, per the Rockford Register Star. Though the incident happened last year, his injuries resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Now both the school and the officer are facing a lawsuit.
WIFR
Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dog was found dead Friday even though first responders acted quickly to extinguish what is being called an accidental fire. Just before 10 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 4200 block of Cushman Road in Rockford and called 9-1-1. Within...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…
WIFR
Suspects at large after armed robbery of Amazon driver
Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.
Amazon delivery driver robbed in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
House, car damaged in Freeport shooting on Tuesday
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said they are seeking the public’s help to catch a man who fired shots at houses and cars at W. Clark and N. Cherry on Tuesday. According to police, a black male suspect, wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants, was seen running across the street, firing shots as […]
WIFR
Police: Shots fired in Freeport; suspect at-large
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for a man possibly connected to a shooting Tuesday night. Police dispatched just after 6:30 Tuesday to W. Clark Street and N. Cherry Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, a black male subject...
rockfordscanner.com
BREAKING NEWS: Former Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond, Passed away at 29 years old…
walls102.com
Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting Incident
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Possible Injuries, Near Roscoe…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire scene near Roscoe/Rockton.
