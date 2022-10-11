ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident Just North Of Swedish American Hospital

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Shooting incident in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…

ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two suspects in custody for robbery of Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, third ID’d

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, and “arrangements have been made” to bring the third suspect into custody, police said Friday night. Authorities said the robbery happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street on Janesville’s northeast side. According...
JANESVILLE, WI
Local 4 WHBF

Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges

A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
STERLING, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: The Boone County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify the following suspect…

BOONE COUNTY, IL
newyorkbeacon.com

Rockford Student Suffers Brain Damage after being Body Slammed by a Cop

A high school student from Rockford, Illinois suffered a skull fracture after being body slammed on the floor by a police officer, per the Rockford Register Star. Though the incident happened last year, his injuries resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Now both the school and the officer are facing a lawsuit.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Suspects at large after armed robbery of Amazon driver

Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon delivery driver robbed in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Police: Shots fired in Freeport; suspect at-large

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for a man possibly connected to a shooting Tuesday night. Police dispatched just after 6:30 Tuesday to W. Clark Street and N. Cherry Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, a black male subject...
FREEPORT, IL
walls102.com

Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest

OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
AURORA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Possible Injuries, Near Roscoe…

ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire scene near Roscoe/Rockton.

ROCKFORD, IL

