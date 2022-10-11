Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.

