Some Dunkin’ customers unhappy with revamped rewards program

By AJ Jondonero, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Dunkin’ recently announced its new rewards program, Dunkin’ Rewards, which replaces the DD Perks program — but not everyone is on board.

The revamped program introduces more food and beverage rewards and more flexibility on when and how customers can use their points, among other benefits, according to a press release issued Thursday.

However, some of the doughnut shop’s patrons are not happy with the new program.

Their main complaint is that it takes more points to earn a free drink through the new rewards program compared to the old one .

Under the old program, 200 points, which can be earned by spending $40, is enough to get customers a free drink. With the new program, spending the same amount can only get a free cup of tea. If customers want a free coffee, they need to earn at least 500 points. For a “crafted” drink, which includes espressos and cold brew, 700 points are needed.

Many of those dismayed with the new perks program took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“The new Dunkin’ rewards program is straight up criminal and I hate everything about it,” wrote one user . “I feel betrayed.”

Another wrote , “Booooo Hisssss. BOOOOOOO.”

Customers also slammed the revamped program on Reddit , with one writing , “Of course, we all know this new rewards program was done to cut costs. So, a big thank you to Dunkin — I’ll now save $300/month not buying your coffee anymore! Cost cutting successful!”

Dunkin’ is also doing away with its rewards program’s free birthday treat perk. Instead, members now get triple the points on purchases made the day before, the day of, or the day after their birthday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

