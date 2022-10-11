Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Michigan | Jones
So, here it is, the biannual trip to The Great Hole, this time for a showdown between unbeatens. It’s a fascinating matchup in many respects, involving Michigan’s terrific offensive line and elite running back and perhaps the game’s best secondary from Penn State. A prime objective for the Nittany Lions will be to shift the game into the hands of its best unit and away from Michigan’s. Here’s how they could do it:
Penn State-Michigan thoughts, James Franklin vs. Jim Harbaugh, and the importance of the Lions D: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith break down Penn State’s mega matchup at Michigan this weekend, and they answer the question, who would you rather to lead your program, Jim Harbaugh or James Franklin?. Check out the latest episode of the Blue-White Breakdown, which can be found anywhere...
Penn State-Michigan picks are in; Joel Klatt explains why the Lions are different this season, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature plenty of predictions for Saturday’s showdown at Michigan and a good look from FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt on why the Lions match up better now with the Wolverines. Penn State can be found anywhere from a 6.5 to 7.5-point underdog...
Penn State commit, Wyomissing star J’ven Williams continues ‘surreal’ rise up recruiting rankings
Wednesday was a banner day for Penn State commit J’ven Williams. First, the Wyomissing lineman announced he was officially accepted to attend Penn State. Then, he found out he jumped all the way to No. 24 nationally in 247 Sports’ player rankings — placing him atop the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson is Big Ten’s biggest force, on and off the court
MINNEAPOLIS -- At last year’s Big Ten media day, Hunter Dickinson spoke as if he was entering his final collegiate season. He’d strongly considered leaving for the NBA after his freshman year, and it only made sense that he’d be even more committed to the idea as he prepared for his sophomore campaign.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Nick Singleton, Manny Diaz and more practice takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Anyone within a half-mile of Penn State’s practice facility on Wednesday night could hear the familiar but incredibly loud sound repeatedly coming from a collection of heavy-duty speakers. A recording of crowd noise and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” — a Beaver Stadium and, more broadly, college football staple — blared through fall evening as Penn State prepared for its toughest test yet.
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
The Mid-Penn regular season is at the home stretch, meaning every divisional game is a big one. And on Friday, PennLive will be airing an intriguing one in the Commonwealth. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Varsity football team suffers first loss of season
The varsity football team suffered their first loss this season on Friday, Sept. 16 against State College 55-14. The team had three wins back to back. “We had a good start. We won our first three games and just had a slip up against State College… We didn’t prepare our kids well enough for that,” head coach Vince Nedimyer said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Amari Kerr runs for 100 yards, 2 touchdowns to lead Shippensburg past East Pennsboro
Three different Shippensburg Greyhounds scored rushing touchdowns Friday, and Tucker Chamberlin tossed one, too, in a 35-14 win over East Pennsboro.
Cheerleader showcase: Carlisle High School
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Carlisle squad, directed by Wendy Anderson. School Carlisle High School.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident
On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
