So, here it is, the biannual trip to The Great Hole, this time for a showdown between unbeatens. It’s a fascinating matchup in many respects, involving Michigan’s terrific offensive line and elite running back and perhaps the game’s best secondary from Penn State. A prime objective for the Nittany Lions will be to shift the game into the hands of its best unit and away from Michigan’s. Here’s how they could do it:

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO