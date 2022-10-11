ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

PennLive.com

Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Michigan | Jones

So, here it is, the biannual trip to The Great Hole, this time for a showdown between unbeatens. It’s a fascinating matchup in many respects, involving Michigan’s terrific offensive line and elite running back and perhaps the game’s best secondary from Penn State. A prime objective for the Nittany Lions will be to shift the game into the hands of its best unit and away from Michigan’s. Here’s how they could do it:
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin on Nick Singleton, Manny Diaz and more practice takeaways

STATE COLLEGE — Anyone within a half-mile of Penn State’s practice facility on Wednesday night could hear the familiar but incredibly loud sound repeatedly coming from a collection of heavy-duty speakers. A recording of crowd noise and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” — a Beaver Stadium and, more broadly, college football staple — blared through fall evening as Penn State prepared for its toughest test yet.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

Varsity football team suffers first loss of season

The varsity football team suffered their first loss this season on Friday, Sept. 16 against State College 55-14. The team had three wins back to back. “We had a good start. We won our first three games and just had a slip up against State College… We didn’t prepare our kids well enough for that,” head coach Vince Nedimyer said.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Carlisle High School

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Carlisle squad, directed by Wendy Anderson. School Carlisle High School.
CARLISLE, PA
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Digital Collegian

State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident

On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
