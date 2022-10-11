ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Harvest Bash, Wooster Walk to End Alzheimer's coming up soon

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVe1r_0iUh6vBi00

Harvest Bash brings family-friendly fun

Harvest Bash will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Mary’s School, 515 Beall Ave., Wooster. The event provides a safe and drug-free place to celebrate family and neighborhood togetherness.

“One of the most important ways to prevent substance abuse and risky behavior is spending quality time together as a family and Harvest Bash is the perfect, fun opportunity to do so,” said Nonya Wenger, Community Coalitions manager.

Wenger is helping coordinate the event, which is hosted by CIRCLE Coalition, whose mission is to bring together Wooster community members to address the common goal of reducing substance misuse among youth and adults.

The event includes free food, games, music and prizes. There will be a costume contest for youth and adults. Activities include cornhole, a cake walk, face painting and other carnival-type activities. The event will feature Touch-A-Truck with the Wooster Division of Fire and Wooster Police Department. The Ohio National Guard will be there with inflatable games and giveaways. Food and drinks include hot dogs, caramel apples, popcorn, and juice. Activities and food are free to the community.

For more information, call 330-804-3307.

Wooster Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday

The Wooster Walk to End Alzheimer's will be Saturday at Wooster High School, 515 Oldman Road. Entry begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the the Promise Garden Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the walk at 9:45 a.m.

The Wooster Walk is one of more than 600 nationally that annually raise money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer's Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year's goal is to raise $56,000.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will be full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease. The Promise Garden Ceremony features multi-colored flowers, each color representing the person's connection to Alzheimer's disease. This visually striking display allows participants to unite in the fight against Alzheimer's, which affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages.

Comments / 0

Related
ycitynews.com

Urban Comforts closes doors for good

A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Wooster, OH
Society
Wooster, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
ycitynews.com

U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville

America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Carnival#The Walk#Senior Health#General Health#St Mary S School#Community Coalitions#Circle Coalition#Wooster Police Department#The Ohio National Guard#Wooster High School
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.
SANDUSKY, OH
TripAdvisor Blog

Why Ohio's Amish Country is the most relaxing vacation

Where to unwind, shop, eat good food, and more. Imagine a vacation that transports you not just to a new physical place but to simpler place in time. A road trip that only takes five to six hours from downtown Chicago but feels like an entirely different era of life. Wide fields of green surround you, along the verdant, undulating border of the ancient Appalachian foothills. Here there is a pride in nature and a relaxed, natural lifestyle–and if there’s any traffic up ahead, it’s because a horse and buggy are at the top of the hill.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments

More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy