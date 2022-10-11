ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Months after rebuilding health district, Corpus Christi hires new health director

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
The city of Corpus Christi has hired a new director of public health, seven months after restructuring the joint city and county health district and ousting the former director.

Khan currently serves as immunization service director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, overseeing immunizations, vaccine response and planning, and public health emergencies. Khan has a Master of Public Health degree from Emory University.

Filling the position was tough, City Manager Peter Zanoni said. The city took over the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District on March 1 after months of negotiations with Nueces County. The City Council voted to pull the city from the health district last October, saying the joint model was outdated and inefficient.

"Seven months into the new operation, we were able to finally secure her and bring her on," Zanoni said.

Starting in March, Assistant City Manager Steve Viera led the department until a permanent director could be found. The health district had been managed jointly by the city and county for decades, with public health director Annette Rodriguez at its head for 20 years.

The city eliminated Rodriguez's position. Before she was ousted, Rodriguez filed a federal lawsuit against the city and a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging unfair pay and retaliation. The lawsuit is pending.

Though court documents indicate she applied for the new director position, she was not considered, Zanoni said this summer.

Zanoni said Tuesday that the health district is now fully staffed, with key positions in areas such as epidemiology, immunizations, infectious disease control and disease surveillance filled.

Khan has 16 years of experience in government and nonprofit organizations, including work reducing the spread of HIV/AIDS in South Sudan and Nigeria, according to her LinkedIn page. She also has medical training and bachelor's degrees in medicine and surgery from universities in Pakistan, though she has not practiced as a doctor in the U.S.

"In our model of the health district, the ideal candidate could be a public health advocate, it could have been a doctor, they could be a business person," Zanoni said. "But ... somebody that has focused on and gone to school to deal with public health is always a good choice because they understand the complexities of all aspects of public health for the community — vaccines, health lifestyles and so on."

In her role in Oklahoma, Khan has been responsible for more than 70 employees and an $86 million budget, according to a memo Zanoni shared with city leaders.

"She also has a lot of business acumen from her Oklahoma work where she knows how to develop budgets and hire and retain and motivate team members," Zanoni said.

Other experience listed in the memo includes work with the Institute of Public Health in Ireland to improve the health of an aging population and contributing to women's and children's health programs as a policy adviser in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"She really wants to engage those in our community that need better health outcomes," Zanoni said.

In addition to serving the city of Corpus Christi, the health district serves county residents through a contract with Nueces County, with satellite operations and mobile bus clinics.

