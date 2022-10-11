ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redfin: Housing Activity Plunges As Rates Reach 20-Year High

Price drops also reached a new high as home sales & listings start to decline. Mortgage purchase applications were down 2% week over week, but down 39% YOY. 7.9% of homes for sale each week had a price drop, up from 4% a year earlier. The economy and persistent inflation...
Wells Fargo 3Q Earnings Take A $2B Hit

Hurt by operating losses due to legal & regulatory issues, and by falling mortgage originations. Reported net income of $3.53 billion, or 85 cents per diluted share, down 31% from the same quarter last year. Said its results were ”significantly impacted” by $2 billion in operating losses related to 'a...
Federal Agencies Announce Threshold for Smaller Loan Exemption

The 2023 threshold will involve exempting loans from special appraisal requirements for higher-priced mortgage loans. The threshold amount will be effective January 1, 2023, and is based on the annual percentage increase in the CPI-W as of June 1. The rules implementing these requirements contain an exemption for loans of...
