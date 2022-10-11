ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 12

samantha
3d ago

Wait?! Committed how many murders??? Even just one.. should be a life in prison sentence… give us all a break.. and keep the monster locked up for good.. no parole no nothing.. life in prison … what’s wrong with you ,. All those in the judicial system?? Apparently a lot..if your family member was murdered by this animal would you want him walking around our streets????Throw away the key…

Reply
9
Little Joe. LJ
2d ago

The judicial system has self-destructed. Prosecutor's have failed and are not fulfilling their duties. Is it laziness or just abuse of power? Making deals on murder trials can be performed by high school drop outs. Not standing tall on the original 50 years of incarceration is a crime in itself. This animal is multiple murderer. Dropping 20 years off of the original sentence "deal" clearly infers lack of justice minded prosecutor's.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

California town rocked by fear that spate of recent murders could be the work of a serial killer

Police in California are investigating a spate of recent murders as the possible work of an unidentified serial killer.Stockton Police made the shock announcement on Wednesday that investigators are looking into a series of unsolved cases that all share a strikingly similar pattern.Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a press briefing that all of the victims were killed during the night or in the early hours of the morning, in dark places and when they were alone.“We do see some similarity where it’s really areas of darkness, it’s really areas where the person is by themselves, maybe not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Grants, NM
Crime & Safety
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
East Greenwich Township, NJ
City
Albuquerque, NM
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Grants, NM
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PennLive.com

Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old

A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killer#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death

Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
PASADENA, TX
NBC News

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
TheDailyBeast

Serial Killer Peter Tobin Dies. Police Say He Refused To Help Them Find More Victims

Peter Tobin, the Scottish serial killer who was convicted for murdering three young women, died Saturday, Scotland Police confirmed to The Daily Beast. He was 76. Tobin was serving three life sentences for the murders of three women from 1991 to 2006, though officials believe he killed other young women and girls. In 2006, he raped and murdered Angelika Kluk, a 23-year-old Polish student, and hid her body under the floor of a church in Glasgow. He also murdered Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18 in 1991. Officials found their bodies 17 years later—buried in Tobin’s old garden in Kent, North Wales Pioneer reported. Police said they arrived at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh around 6 a.m. Saturday after the death of a 76-year-old man. They noted that the death “is not being treated as suspicious” and is believed to be “medical related.” Detectives tried to get Tobin to share more information about other victims before he died, police said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?

By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy