In early September, Bennett Knox began his tenure as Director of Parks and Recreation for Whatcom County. He enters this role after more than two decades in the expansive parks system of Louisville, Kentucky. “I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead as we develop our park system to meet the recreation and stewardship needs of the county as a whole and the various local communities that our system of parks, natural spaces, and greenways touches,” Knox said. “I’m accustomed to collaborative approaches that engage community in decision-making and I’m eager to learn from residents and park users, community stakeholders, and agency decision makers as I start the next phase of my career alongside the dedicated staff at Whatcom County Parks and Recreation.”

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO