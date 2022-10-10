ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Vikings Finish in 3rd Place at WWU Invitational

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University women's golf team turned in a solid third-place team finish in the 16-team WWU Invitational that was played Monday-Tuesday at Bellingham Golf & Country Club. The Vikings entered Tuesday's final round in first place with a four-stroke lead, but slipped slightly on...
High School Soccer PRO

Bellingham, October 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Nooksack Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Meridian High School on October 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
Chronicle

Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way

Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
MARYSVILLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar

It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
STANWOOD, WA
everettpost.com

Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Windy conditions forecast this afternoon through tonight (Mon.)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with Environment Canada have issued special weather statement in effect for the Fraser Valley and west through Abbotsford due to expected windy conditions. Windy conditions are forecast to begin this afternoon and continue through tonight. This potential first wind event of the season is...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomcounty.us

Whatcom County Welcomes New Director of Parks and Recreation

In early September, Bennett Knox began his tenure as Director of Parks and Recreation for Whatcom County. He enters this role after more than two decades in the expansive parks system of Louisville, Kentucky. “I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead as we develop our park system to meet the recreation and stewardship needs of the county as a whole and the various local communities that our system of parks, natural spaces, and greenways touches,” Knox said. “I’m accustomed to collaborative approaches that engage community in decision-making and I’m eager to learn from residents and park users, community stakeholders, and agency decision makers as I start the next phase of my career alongside the dedicated staff at Whatcom County Parks and Recreation.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

