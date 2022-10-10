Read full article on original website
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Finish in 3rd Place at WWU Invitational
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University women's golf team turned in a solid third-place team finish in the 16-team WWU Invitational that was played Monday-Tuesday at Bellingham Golf & Country Club. The Vikings entered Tuesday's final round in first place with a four-stroke lead, but slipped slightly on...
Bellingham, October 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KOMO News
Meteor in the skies above the Pacific Northwest caught on video in Oak Harbor
A doorbell camera in Oak Harbor captured a meteor traveling across the sky overnight Wednesday. The American Meteor Society has several reports of people spotting the meteor in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Did you see the meteor? Send us your videos here.
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
Record heat and smoky skies ahead for Whatcom. Here’s the weekend outlook
East winds will increase the potential for wildfires.
whatcomtalk.com
Reaping What Bellingham Sowed: The Green, Growing History of Local Market Gardens and Truck Farms
In Bellingham, as in most of America, today’s customers buy produce mainly from chain grocery stores. Locals also visit farms such as Joe’s Gardens for produce, seeds, and starts. However, few know its origins among many market gardens that once supplied most of Whatcom County’s supermarkets. Born...
whatcomtalk.com
Sustainable Connections Announces Bellingham’s First Community Freedge
Sustainable Connections is excited to announce the opening of the Freedge, a community fridge packed with nutritious food that aims to break down the barriers to food access. Located behind The RE Store at 2316 Kulshan St. Bellingham, WA 98225, the Freedge is open Tuesday – Saturday 11am- 6pm.
Improvements and a new name are coming to this neighborhood park in Bellingham
As part of the recent park design outreach, 35 names for the park were suggested by the public and voted on.
Chronicle
Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way
Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
roadtirement.com
Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar
It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
‘Be like Bob’ friends say of Whatcom motorcyclist killed last month in Skagit County crash
“He led an amazing life,” said friends, who remember him as a great religious, family, community and business man and a wonderful friend.
whatcom-news.com
Windy conditions forecast this afternoon through tonight (Mon.)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with Environment Canada have issued special weather statement in effect for the Fraser Valley and west through Abbotsford due to expected windy conditions. Windy conditions are forecast to begin this afternoon and continue through tonight. This potential first wind event of the season is...
Chronicle
Mother's Love Priceless But Has No Monetary Value, Washington Appeals Court Rules
What is a mother's love worth? It's priceless but not a thing of value, an appeals court ruled, overturning a Skagit County woman's conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband. The Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle's conviction of first-degree solicitation to commit murder, for...
whatcomcounty.us
Whatcom County Welcomes New Director of Parks and Recreation
In early September, Bennett Knox began his tenure as Director of Parks and Recreation for Whatcom County. He enters this role after more than two decades in the expansive parks system of Louisville, Kentucky. “I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead as we develop our park system to meet the recreation and stewardship needs of the county as a whole and the various local communities that our system of parks, natural spaces, and greenways touches,” Knox said. “I’m accustomed to collaborative approaches that engage community in decision-making and I’m eager to learn from residents and park users, community stakeholders, and agency decision makers as I start the next phase of my career alongside the dedicated staff at Whatcom County Parks and Recreation.”
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
Who makes the best soup in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Colophon Cafe, Harris Avenue Cafe, Old World Deli and other restaurants, we’re seeking the best local soup in Whatcom County.
