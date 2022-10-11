ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

105.5 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid

The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

A Mini ‘World’s Biggest Toy Store’ Has Returned to Danbury

Even at 53 years of age, the words Toys "R" Us makes me smile, and want to go check out the Star Wars toy aisle. Well Danbury, we can again. It may be a lot smaller with a lot less product, and it may be located inside Macy's, but Toys "R" Us is officially resurrected. As of right now, you can shop at Toys "R" Us inside Macy's locations across the US, online, and in Connecticut at Macy's in Danbury Fair, Westfarms, Post Mall, Trumbull Mall, Buckland Hills, and Stamford.
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford

Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
STAMFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

How To Find Hudson Valley Trunk Or Treats Near You

Traditional trick-or-treating is still a thing in neighborhoods that have a lot of houses but what about the kids who live in neighborhoods that aren't walkable? How can parents get their kids out for some good old candy collecting in areas that are rural or worst people don't want you knocking on their door?
HYDE PARK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley.

