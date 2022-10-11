Read full article on original website
Meet the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin celebrates women who struggle with mobility. In 2023, Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie was awarded the title. Her platform is “Caregiving is Caring.”. Heathcote joined NBC15 on Thursday in the WMTV studio to talk about what she’ll be advocating for the...
Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”
NBC15 Team Volunteers at Design for a Difference
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. The Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program serves autistic and neurodivergent students from across South Central Wisconsin. The Executive Director of Common Threads Kate Poppe said the nonprofit organization uses identity-first language because many people in the autism community prefer terminology such as “autistic” or “autistic person” versus “person with autism” as they feel autism is an inherent part of their identity. On the Common Threads website, this article is listed as an explanation as to why the organization uses identity-first language.
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
First look inside temporary men's homeless shelter opening at Zeier Road
First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
Temporary men’s homeless shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The city-owned facility located on Zeier Road will serve as a new temporary location for single men facing homelessness starting Thursday. This move marks the third temporary shelter the city of Madison will be transitioning to since the pandemic began. Starting in March 2020, a temporary men’s shelter was set up at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center and then moved to the city’s former Fleet Services building on First Street.
MFD: 2 displaced by Madison fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department investigators determined a fire that drove two people from their homes Thursday afternoon was accidental. According to the fire department, the investigators found the fire was started as a result of exterior work being performed by contractors on a heat-conducting device. Firefighters were...
Teacher shortage forces MMSD to shift some classes to virtual
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District shifted some classes from in-person to virtual due to a teacher hiring shortage. Select language, math and health science courses will temporarily transition to virtual while MMSD tries to hire more teachers. Students taking these classes will still be in the...
Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are snow days a thing of the past? Since the pandemic and the rise of virtual learning, school district leaders all over the nation are discussing what to do when bad weather hits. “I know those are the nights our families are watching the weather. We...
City of Sun Prairie hosting ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will participate in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later in Oct, Sun Prairie police announced Thursday. The event will be held Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 E. Main St in the City of Sun Prairie, according to organizers. Those with unused or unwanted pills will be able to drop them off at one of the drug disposal sites, including the one in Sun Prairie.
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
Court appointed advocate builds special bond with child she represented
Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Are snow days a thing of the past? Since the pandemic and the rise of virtual learning, school district leaders all over the nation are discussing what to do when bad weather hits.
Madison East High School’s journalism educator receives the highest honor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison East High School teacher received the highest honor a journalism educator could receive. The National Scholastic Press Association announced a teacher in the Madison area won a prestigious award. Business and Media Teacher April Van Buren is one of only three teachers in the nation to receive its Pioneer Award. It’s the highest honor bestowed upon journalism educators.
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more.
Celebrating 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The New Glarus community gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a celebration at the trailhead located at the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. Trail partners and local officials spoke before participants set off in a bike ride along the year-round trail.
Wisconsin veterans make their way home after spending the day in D.C.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials Tuesday in Washington D.C. built to honor their service during the Badger Honor Flight. They started at Arlington National Cemetery before moving on to tour the Korean and Vietnam war memorials Tuesday afternoon. During the day-long excursion, Vietnam War...
3 more tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, bringing the total that day to four. All of the tornadoes confirmed by the agencies were rated as EF-0 with none of them exceeding an estimated wind speed of 75...
Odyssey celebrates 20 years of helping non-traditional students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared today as Odyssey Day. Wednesday night’s celebration focused on voting and the experiences of Odyssey members. Some students read poems or recited literature to start off the night.
MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting . In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.
Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
