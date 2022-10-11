MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. The Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program serves autistic and neurodivergent students from across South Central Wisconsin. The Executive Director of Common Threads Kate Poppe said the nonprofit organization uses identity-first language because many people in the autism community prefer terminology such as “autistic” or “autistic person” versus “person with autism” as they feel autism is an inherent part of their identity. On the Common Threads website, this article is listed as an explanation as to why the organization uses identity-first language.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO